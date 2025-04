By: admin

Published April 18, 2025, in Headline News, Sports

Liz Boschee was selected to the Argus Leader Sports first Five Girls Basketball Team for all of South Dakota! The players are nominated and chosen from all 3 classes, B, A and AA.

In addition, MaKenzie Schley, Alexa Goertz, Emilie Lindgren and Kaylie Robinson earned Academic All-State for girls basketball, and Bryce Larson earned Academic All-State for boys basketball.

