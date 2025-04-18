By: admin

Published April 18, 2025, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met as a Board of Equalization on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Other members present were Steve Larson, Earl Hinricher, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson. Auditor Kami Moody and Tami Ziebart, Director of Equalization, also met with the board.

Oaths were taken by the Board of Equalization.

Karen Krueger, County Treasurer, reported that she received twenty-five applications, of which twenty-two qualified for the elderly and disabled assessment freeze. Motion by Peterson, seconded by Hinricher, to approve the qualified applications. Motion carried.

Tami Ziebart, Director of Equalization, reported ten disabled veterans tax freeze applicants. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the applications. Motion carried.

Motion by Peterson, seconded by Hinricher, to approve the Tax-Exempt Properties as published in the paper with an addition to the property listed below; motion carried:

#2966 – Warren School in section 16 of Warren Township.

There were no Owner-Occupies Status changes to report.

There were no Land Classification changes to report.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to deny the following assessment appeal to the County Board of Equalization; motion carried:

#3819 Gary and Randee Beigh Lots 13-15 Inc Blk 104 1st Addition Woonsocket.

Motion by Peterson, seconded by S. Larson, to adjourn the meeting at 10:16 a.m. Motion carried. The next regularly scheduled commissioner meeting will be April 15, 2025.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board

Published once on April 17, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $19.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.