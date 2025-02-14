By: admin

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at 9:00 a.m., with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Earl Hinricher, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Peterson, seconded by Hinricher, to approve the minutes from the January 21 meeting, as presented. Motion carried. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Peterson to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZEN INPUT:

No public was in attendance for input.

REPORTS AND BILLS:

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $2,563,392.04

Register of Deeds $2,350.00

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to pay the following bills. Motion carried.

Payroll before Deductions:

Commissioners $6,454.90

Auditor $9,809.01

Treasurer $10,233.07

States Attorney $6,274.68

Courthouse $4,841.93

Assessor $10,935.36

Register of Deeds $10,061.18

Sheriff $20,673.94

Public Welfare $1,954.30

Ambulance $2,093.10

Extension Office $2,598.67

Weed $3,909.34

Drainage $258.36

Planning and Zoning $258.36

Road and Bridge $44,468.04

E-911 $211.05

Emergency Management $771.46

Sobriety Testing $211.07

Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Insurance $25,157.46

AFLAC, Insurance $1,993.19

BEAM, Insurance $157.86

First National Bank, Tax Liability $16,532.58

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $7,250.92

Amazon, Supplies $155.44

AT&T, Utilities $447.20

Bound Tree, Supplies $225.33

Brooks Oil Company, Fuel $2,206.85

Butler Equipment, Supplies $368.96

City of Woonsocket, Utilities $103.76

Tonya Dorris, Blood Draw $80.00

Express 2, Fuel $352.20

Farmers Elevator, Fuel $43.07

First National Bank of Omaha, Supplies $400.22

Bailey Harvey, Blood Draw $80.00

Melissa Heinen, Blood Draw $80.00

McLeod’s Printing, Paper $2,279.60

Napa Central, Supplies $56.84

Newnam Signs INC., Supplies $493.00

Office Peeps, Supplies $108.75

Physicians Claims Company, Ambulance Service Fees December 2024 $600.06

Quadient Leasing, Rental $616.74

Mike Rankin, Repairs $418.37

Runnings, Supplies $142.11

Sanborn County Ambulance, Meals/Supplies $40.01

Santel Communications, Utilities $1,209.87

South Dakota Association of County Commissioners, Dues $250.00

South Dakota Association of County Highway Superintendents, Dues $150.00

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Monthly Remittance $68.00

South Dakota State University, 4-H Advisor Salary Billing $20,310.00

Sign Solutions, Supplies $90.14

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $77,326.13

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $313.33

Travis Coulthard, Repairs $563.87

Tech Solutions, Utilities $3,343.00

Verizon, Utilities $40.04

Waste Management, Utilities $271.30

Xcel Energy, Utilities $554.45

HIGHWAY:

Stacey Mendenhall and Sheri Kogel, Highway Department, met with the board. Discussion was had on County Road 9-0, 397th Avenue, regarding replacement of that road.

WEED BOARD

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson to enter Weed Board. Discussion on what the county charges for township weed spraying was held. The board agreed to leave the cost at $65 per hour plus chemical. Chairman Ebersdorfer declared back to Board of Commissioners.

RESOLUTION 2025-2 – WILDLAND FIRE DIVISION DESIGNEE:

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Hinricher, to adopt resolution 2025-2.

THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF SANBORN COUNTY SOUTH DAKOTA

RESOLUTION # 2025-2

WILDLAND FIRE DIVISION DESIGNEE

WHEREAS, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, Wildland Fire Division, has requested that the Sanborn County Commission appoint a designee for the purpose of requesting division assistance and assets for fire suppression in Sanborn County, and

WHEREAS such designee shall have authority (with prior confirmation of the commission chair) to obligate county funds when asking for assistance of the following type and character: single engine air tanker, fire engines, hand crews, fire investigators, and/or additional fire management personnel, and

WHEREAS such designee shall have authority (without confirmation of the commission chair) to request mutual aid assistance from the Wildland Fire Division of up to six personnel and two vehicles at no cost to the county, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the Sanborn County Emergency Manager, presently Josh Starzman, is hereby appointed as the official designee for this purpose for the calendar year of 2025. Also authorized is Sanborn County Commissioner Chairman, Jeff Ebersdorfer and Sanborn County Sheriff, Thomas Fridley.

Votes cast of the Sanborn County Commissioners: AYE 5, NAY 0.

Passed and enacted this 4th day of February 2025. /s/ Jeff

Ebersdorfer

Sanborn County

Commissioner Chairman

ATTEST:

/s/ Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD:

Planning & Zoning minutes from February 3 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

Drainage Board minutes from January 8 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

There was discussion on legislative bills making their way through the House and Senate, and how they would affect offices and taxpayers in Sanborn County.

Motion to enter executive session at 11:04 a.m. for personnel matters. Motion carried. Ebersdorfer declared end of executive session at 11:39 a.m.

There being no further business before the board, motion by Peterson, seconded by S. Larson, to adjourn the meeting at 12:00 p.m. Motion carried.

The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

