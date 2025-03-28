By: admin

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, March 18, at 9:02 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Earl Hinricher, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson. Absent was Steve Larson. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to approve the minutes from the March 4 meeting, as presented. Motion carried. Motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZENS INPUT

No public was in attendance for input.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

First National Bank, Tax Liability $2,859.30

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $43.50

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Monthly Remittance $30.00

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $29,327.49

Town, Townships and Schools, Monthly Remittance $125,641.16

A-Ox Welding, Supplies $49.38

Amazon, Supplies $55.66

Brian Baldwin, EMT Courses March $150.00

Bound Tree, Ambulance Supplies $103.83

Brooks Oil Company, Fuel $3,961.81

Brosz Engineering Inc., Structure Replacement $1,510.00

Central Electric Co-op, Utilities $508.53

State of South Dakota, Blood Test $80.00

Express 2, Fuel $254.60

GrowMark Inc., Supplies $1,476.20

McLeod’s Printing & Supply, Supplies $263.99

Mitchell Quarry, Supplies $935.34

National Association of Chief Police, Membership Dues $60.00

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $3,438.98

Office Peeps, Supplies $6.53

Redwood Toxicology Laboratory, Blood Test $174.00

Santel Communications, Utilities $1,204.85

South Dakota Association, Membership Dues $15.00

Tech Solutions, Tech Support $3,503.36

Two Way Solutions Inc., Repairs $4,401.73

Waste Management, Utilities $271.30

Williams Musical & Office Equipment, Repairs $1,065.00

Xcel Energy, Utilities $419.12

HIGHWAY

Sheri Kogel, Highway Department, met with the board. Discussion was had regarding the Pudge Pit for gravel purposes and plan to crush gravel in 2026.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, for the highway department to go to four, 10-hour workdays, effective on Monday, March 24th. Motion carried.

Motion by Hinricher, seconded by Blindauer to enter a Bridge Improvement Grant Agreement with the State of South Dakota for Rehabilitation/Replacement for structure 56-209-000, located near 415th Avenue, on 220th Street. Motion carried.

TAMI ZIEBART, DIRECTOR OF EQUALIZATION

By recommendation from the Planning & Zoning board, a motion by Hinricher, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the resolution 2025-5, a plat for Lowell and Judith Wormstadt. Motion carried.

Resolution 2025-5

Be it resolved by the Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, that the plat of LOT 1 OF WORMSTADT’S ADDITION IN THE NE ¼ OF SECTION 11, T 106 N, R 60 W OF THE 5TH P.M., SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, which has been submitted for examination pursuant to law, is hereby approved and the County Auditor is hereby authorized and directed to endorse on such plat a copy of this Resolution and certify the same.

Dated the 18th day of March, 2025.

/s/ Jeff

Ebersdorfer,

Chairperson,

Board of County

Commissioners,

Sanborn County

The undersigned does hereby certify that the above resolution was adopted by the Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, at a regular meeting held on March 18, 2025, approving the above-named plat.

/s/ Kami Moody

Auditor,

Sanborn County

AARON FINK, AMBULANCE

Fink was present to discuss a power load cot system and stair chair for the ambulance. The ambulance crew viewed some demonstrations and received quotes for a cot system and stair chair for the new ambulance, expected to be delivered in 2026. Grant efforts are in the works for the purchase of the new load system. Fink also presented a quote for new tires for the current ambulance; the board gave Fink the go-ahead to purchase the new tires that are needed.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Hinricher to enter executive session at 9:56 a.m. for personnel matters. Motion carried. Ebersdorfer declared end of executive session at 10:11 a.m.

Drainage Board minutes from March 12 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

Motion by Peterson, seconded by Hinricher, to release the lien for Coleen Gibson. Motion carried.

There being no further business before the board, motion by Peterson, seconded by Hinricher, to adjourn the meeting at 11:14 a.m. Motion carried.

The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

Published once on March 27, 2025, and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.