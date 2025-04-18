By: admin

Published April 18, 2025, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at 9:00 a.m., with Vice-Chairman Steve Larson presiding. Present were Earl Hinricher, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson. Absent was Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to approve the minutes from the March 18 meeting, as presented. Motion carried. Motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZEN INPUT

Bryce Larson and Allison Janes were present to observe a government meeting as part of a government class they are both taking through SDSU.

Leon Fredrichs and Sharon Fredrichs were present to discuss the ditch that runs through Fredrichs’ property. Fredrichs would like the ditch either cleaned or abandoned. Commissioner Blindauer stated that the county is currently at the mercy of Fish & Wildlife, until they make a decision on the ditch through the property. Mark Snedeker was present with some concerns of the Sanborn County Conservation District funding.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $3,017,064.93

Register of Deeds $2,985.50

Motion by Peterson, seconded by Hinricher, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

March Payroll before Deductions:

Commissioner $6,454.90

Auditor $9,809.01

Treasurer $10,233.07

States Attorney $6,274.68

Courthouse $4,841.93

Assessor $10,950.43

Register of Deeds $10,076.26

Sheriff $20,673.94

Public Welfare $1,945.30

Ambulance $1,569.15

Extension $2,162.57

Weed $4,888.89

Drainage $258.36

Planning & Zoning $193.77

Road & Bridge $44,940.58

E-911 $211.05

Emergency Management $771.46

Sobriety $211.07

First National Bank, Tax Liability $2,824.90

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $443.50

First National Bank Omaha, Direct Deposit Fee $27.56

Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Insurance $24,958.44

AFLAC, Insurance $2,062.16

BEAM, Insurance $506.94

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $10,964.54

Delta Dental, Insurance $1,216.60

Small Business, Insurance $25.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $3,599.30

Cincinnati Insurance Co., Insurance $492.89

Colonial Life, Insurance $126.30

First National Bank, Tax Liability $16,407.54

Amazon, Supplies $34.98

AT&T, Utilities $447.20

Brooks Oil Company, Fuel $862.50

Davison County Auditor, VSO Second Quarter $2,062.50

DMC Wear Parts, Supplies $7,575.04

Express 2, Fuel $176.36

FleetPride, Supplies $479.94

First National Bank, Supplies $92.37

Innovative Office Solutions, Toner $548.58

KO’S Pro Service, Repairs and Tow $299.31

Lifequest, Quarterly Support $2,000.00

Laurie Marcus RN, Blood Draw $80.00

Mcleods Printing & Supply, Supplies $289.90

Miner County Auditor, 911 Services for Second Quarter $9,542.50

Napa Central, Supplies $325.56

Office Peeps, Supplies $161.26

Physicians Claims Company, Ambulance Service Fee February 2025 $1,149.24

Safe Place of Eastern South Dakota, Quarterly Remittance $955.35

Audra Scheel, Travel Expenses $125.96

South Dakota Department of Transportation, Repairs $1,916.00

South Dakota Sheriff’s Association, Membership Dues $135.00

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $424.34

TC Enterprises, Repairs $35.71

True North Steel, Supplies $554.00

Verizon, Utilities $40.04

Marty Wingert, CPR Helper $60.00

WW Tire Service, Supplies $5,015.66

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall and Sheri Kogel, Highway Department, met with the board. Snow removal and gravel road retrieval was discussed. TruNorth Steel Bid Packet was received. Motion by Hinricher, seconded by Blindauer, to accept the bid packet from TruNorth Steel. Motion carried.

Motion by Hinricher, seconded by Blindauer, to enter an agreement with the State Weed and Pest board for 2025. Motion carried.

AARON PILCHER, STATES ATTORNEY

Pilcher gave the board an update on Summit Carbon Solutions, regarding the process going through Planning & Zoning.

Motion by Hinricher, seconded by Peterson, to release the lien for David Erdahl. Motion carried.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Planning and Zoning minutes from March 31 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

Motion by Hinricher, seconded by Peterson, to close the Courthouse on Friday, April 18th (Good Friday), and Monday, April 21st (Easter Monday), as declared by Governor Rhoden, to observe the Easter holiday. Motion carried.

Motion by Hinricher, seconded by Blindauer, by recommendation of the Emergency Manager, to lift the burn ban, and to be reevaluated on May 6th if necessary. Motion carried.

There being no further business before the board, motion by Peterson, seconded by Hinricher, to adjourn the meeting at 10:15 a.m. Motion carried.

The board will meet as a Board of Equalization on April 8, 2025. The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Steve Larson

Vice-Chairman of the

Board, Sanborn County

Published once on April 17, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $59.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.