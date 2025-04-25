By: admin

Published April 25, 2025, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, April 15, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Earl Hinricher, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the minutes from the April 1 meeting, as presented. Motion carried. Motion by Peterson, seconded by Larson, to approve the minutes from the April 8, Board of Equalization meeting, as presented. Motion carried. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZENS INPUT

No public was in attendance for input.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

First National Bank, Tax Liability $2,825.00

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $443.50

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Monthly Remittance $90.00

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $75,279.88

Town, Townships & Schools, Monthly Remittance $324,031.84

A-Ox Welding, Supplies $22.79

Amazon, Supplies $417.05

Brian Baldwin, EMT Courses April $150.00

Beadle County Sheriff, Jail Fees $945.00

Bound Tree, Supplies $478.25

Brooks Oil Company, Fuel $1,939.00

Central Electric Co-op, Utilities/Furnace/AC $23,095.03

Certified Languages, Interpreter $41.25

City of Woonsocket, Utilities $113.31

D&L Tire Service, Supplies $205.00

Dakota Counseling/Stepping Stones, Quarterly Support $625.00

State of South Dakota, Blood Draw $150.00

South Dakota Department of Public Safety, Teletype Services $2,340.00

Forestburg Farmers Elevator, Supplies $24,436.55

Feistner Gravel & Excavation, Woonsocket Township Project $8,261.60

First National Bank Omaha, Supplies/Fuel $214.78

Governors Inn, New Officials Workshop $436.00

Melissa Heinen, Blood Draw $80.00

Innovative Office Solutions, Toner $88.21

KO’s Pro Service, Repairs $1,344.32

Menards, Supplies $454.88

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $2,095.36

Office Peeps, Supplies $127.42

Pilcher Law Firm, LLC, Dues $104.79

Runnings Supply Company, Supplies $737.22

Santel Communications, Utilities $1,226.79

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Workshop $600.00

TC Enterprises, Supplies $253.73

Tech Solutions, Tech Support $3,239.98

Waste Management, Utilities $271.30

Xcel Energy, Utilities $264.72

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall and Sheri Kogel, Highway Department, met with the board. Gravel roads and gravel laying were discussed. Discussion also took place on patch overlays.

TAMI ZIEBART, DIRECTOR OF EQUALIZATION

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Hinricher, to enter Board of Adjustment. Motion carried.

Tami Ziebart, Director of Equalization, presented a variance for Charles and Wendy Peer. By recommendation from the Planning & Zoning board, motion by Blindauer, seconded by Larson, to approve the variance as presented for W 155’ of N 200’ of S 375’ of NW/4 SE/4 of 4-106-59. Motion carried.

By recommendation from the Planning & Zoning board, a motion by Hinricher, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the conditional use request for Charles and Wendy Peer for W 155’ of N 200’ of S 375’ of NW/4 SE/4 of 4-106-59. Motion carried. Chairman Ebersdorfer declared end of Board of Adjustment, to reconvene as Board of Commissioners.

By recommendation from the Planning & Zoning board, a motion by Peterson, seconded by Larson, to approve the following resolution 2025-6 presented on behalf of Trustees of the Kent and Gay Swenson Living Trust. Motion carried.

Be it resolved by the Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, that the plat of LOTS 1 THROUGH 8 OF KENT & GAY’S ADDITION TO THE CITY OF WOONSOCKET, SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, which has been submitted for examination pursuant to law, is hereby approved and the County Auditor is hereby authorized and directed to endorse on such plat a copy of this Resolution and certify the same.

Dated this 15th day of April, 2025.

/s/ Jeff

Ebersdorfer

Chairperson,

Board of County

Commissioners,

Sanborn County

The undersigned does hereby certify that the above resolution was adopted by the Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, at a regular meeting held on April 15, 2025, approving the above-named plat.

/s/ Kami Moody

Auditor,

Sanborn County

DON KLINKNER, BENEDICT TOWNSHIP

Don Klinkner was available by phone to discuss grant funding to clean out Red Stone Creek that runs through Benedict, Afton, and Oneida Townships. If granted, the funding would be an 80/20 split between the State and Townships, but the County must be the entity that applies for the grant. For Sanborn County to apply for this grant on behalf of Benedict township, a H&H study must be performed, with an approximate price of $400,000, of which is not in the county’s budget for this project. It was determined by the board that they not pursue this project any further.

4-H MOWING – BID OPENING

All bids were opened regarding the mowing at the 4-H and Archery Building lots in Forestburg. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Hinricher, to award the winning bid to Larson Lawn Service for the cost of $275 per mow. Motion carried.

Larson Lawn Service – $275;

Christy McMullen – $300;

Neises Mowing Service – $308.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to enter executive session at 9:33 a.m., for personnel matters. Motion carried. Ebersdorfer declared the end of executive session at 9:55 a.m.

Planning & Zoning minutes from April 7 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

There being no further business before the board, motion by Larson, seconded by Peterson, to adjourn the meeting at 11:25 a.m. Motion carried.

The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

Published once on April 24, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $69.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.