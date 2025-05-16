By: admin

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 8:58 a.m., with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Earl Hinricher, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson. Absent was Steve Larson. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to approve the minutes from the April 15 meeting, as presented. Motion carried. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

PUBLIC COMMENT

No public in attendance for comment.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $4,885,668.78

Register of Deeds $1,817.00

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

April Payroll before Deductions:

Commissioner $6,747.20

Auditor $12,401.78

Treasurer $7,640.31

States Attorney $6,273.71

Courthouse $5,595.46

Assessor $10,935.36

Register of Deeds $10,061.18

Sheriff $21,044.09

Public Welfare $1,945.29

Ambulance $1,807.19

Extension $2,504.92

Weed $4,888.88

Planning & Zoning $452.13

Road & Bridge $64,411.60

E-911 $210.84

Emergency Management $771.46

Sobriety $210.83

First National Bank, Tax Liability $5,648.98

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $887.00

First National Bank of Omaha, Direct Deposit Fee $27.56

Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Insurance $24,958.44

AFLAC, Insurance $2,062.16

BEAM, Insurance $506.94

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $11,005.82

Delta Dental, Insurance $1,216.60

Small Business, Insurance $25.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $5,880.89

Cincinnati Insurance Co., Insurance $492.89

Colonial Life, Insurance $126.30

First National Bank, Tax Liability $16,719.29

First National Bank of Omaha, Treasurer Checks $223.62

3E Generators, Generator Repairs $498.00

A-Ox Welding, Supplies $171.75

AT&T Mobility, Utilities $447.20

Axon Enterprise INC., Supplies $238.00

Brian Baldwin, EMT Courses May 25 $150.00

Brooks Oil Company, Supplies $2,332.90

Butler Equipment, Supplies $4,314.88

Central Electric Co-op, Utilities $395.42

Churchill, Manolis, Freeman, Court Appointed Fees $318.00

Dawson Construction Inc., Garbage $269.40

State of South Dakota, Blood Alcohol Test $80.00

Department of Revenue, Malt Beverage License Renewals $600.00

Express 2, Fuel $86.00

First National Bank of Omaha, Supplies $1,314.48

Humana, Refund $617.59

Karl’s, Air Conditioner Repair $195.00

Kibble Equipment LLC, Repairs for Mower $57.63

KO’s Pro Service, Repairs $151.19

Lodge at Deadwood, Sheriff Convention $255.00

Mac’s Hardware Store, Supplies $58.68

Menard’s – Mitchell, Supplies $76.12

Napa Central, Supplies $323.82

Office Peeps Inc., Supplies $305.92

Physicians Claims Company, Ambulance Service Fee Mar ‘25 $1,056.70

Pharm Chem Inc., Testing $63.90

Quadient Leasing USA Inc., Rental $616.74

Runnings Supply Company, Supplies $178.53

Santel Communications, Utilities $1,218.97

South Dakota Association of Assessing Officers, Annual Conference Registration $250.00

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Monthly Remittance $60.00

Sign Solutions USA, Supplies $129.54

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $70,263.28

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $359.18

Tech Solutions, Tech Support $3,258.98

Verizon, Utilities $40.04

Xcel Energy, Utilities $92.36

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall and Sheri Kogel, Highway Department, met with the board. There was discussion on County Road 13, also known as 234th Street. Mendenhall stated that he had already fixed the road that the complaints had been received about. There was discussion on a ditch that goes through 108-59-NE14. Mendenhall believes that the highway department can use its equipment to clean what needs to be cleaned. The purpose of the cleaning is to help prevent the county road from flooding on the wet years.

MALT BEVERAGE RENEWAL

Hearing no objections, motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to renew the following Malt Beverage Licenses; motion carried:

Alt Investments dba Country Pumper – Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage and South Dakota Farm Wine;

Doren’s Bar – Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage and South Dakota Farm Wine;

Al’s Place – Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage and South Dakota Farm Wine;

Lucky Bit Stay-bles – Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage and South Dakota Farm Wine.

LORI COWMAN, DISTRICT III

Lori Cowman gave a yearly update to the board regarding what District III offers and how Sanborn County has benefited from their organization in hopes that Sanborn County can utilize District III even more than the county already does. District III can help with grant writing and submitting for many purposes for Sanborn County and other taxing entities within Sanborn County. More information can be obtained from the Auditor’s office.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to enter executive session at 10:03 a.m. Motion carried. Ebersdorfer declared end of executive session at 10:27 a.m.

After review and discussion, it was decided to not put a burn ban in place at this time.

Motion by Hinricher, seconded by Peterson, to enter executive session at 10:56 a.m. Motion carried. Ebersdorfer declared end of executive session at 11:18 a.m.

A letter was received from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety stating that FEMA funding for fiscal year 2024 has been canceled. Therefore, the tornado shelters that were applied for will no longer be granted.

Drainage Board minutes from March 12 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

Planning and Zoning Board Minutes from May 5 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

There being no further business before the board, motion by Hinricher, seconded by Peterson, to adjourn the meeting at 11:51 a.m. Motion carried.

The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

