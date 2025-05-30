By: admin

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, May 20, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Earl Hinricher, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the minutes from the May 6 meeting, as presented. Motion carried. Motion by Larson, seconded by Peterson, to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZENS COMMENT

No public was in attendance for comment.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Motion by Larson, seconded by Peterson, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

First National Bank, Tax Liability $2,824.88

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $443.50

Town, Townships and Schools, Monthly Remittance $1,450,272.64

First National Bank, Direct Deposit Fee $27.56

Amazon, Supplies $100.71

Armscor Cartridge, Ammunition $1,690.00

Artesian American Legion, Memorial Day Donation $50.00

Beadle County Sheriff, Jail Fees $2,520.00

Bound Tree, Supplies $29.88

Brosz Engineering Inc., Dues $8,660.00

Certified Languages, Interpreter $28.05

Churchill, Manolis, Freeman, Court Appointed Attorney Fees $450.00

City of Woonsocket, Utilities $175.16

First National Bank, Supplies $842.92

Governors Inn, Travel $327.00

Jill Larson, Interior – Tahoe $190.00

Letcher American Legion, Memorial Day Donation $50.00

Lewis Family Drug LLC, Medical $11.99

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $1,305.15

Office Peeps, Supplies $6.15

Premier Equipment, Supplies $37.03

Redwood Toxicology Laboratory, Supplies $188.30

Sanborn County Ambulance, Meals $26.56

South Dakota Association of County Commissioners, CLERP Second Quarter $2,196.00

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Box Renewal $50.00

Waste Management, Utilities $271.30

Woonsocket American Legion, Memorial Day Donation $50.00

HIGHWAY

Sheri Kogel, Highway Department, met with the board. Discussion was held on Asphalt Paving, as they are planning to start paving soon.

Auditor Moody attended the most recent James River Water district meeting in Mitchell. It is recommended by Moody that Sanborn County consider applying for grant funds through the James River Water District, for additional funds for bridge projects. Grant funds may be available for riprap, drainage fabric, and/or engineering fees associated with projects. The entirety of Sanborn County pays taxes to the James River Water District, and there are grant opportunities that are potentially not being utilized.

Motion by Larson, seconded by Peterson, to enter Weed Board. Discussion regarding weeds within the county was had. Kogel stated that letters have already gone out to land owners with previous weed issues. Ebersdorfer declared end of weed board and back to board of commissioners.

TAMI ZIEBART, DIRECTOR OF EQUALIZATION

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Larson, to enter Board of Adjustment. Motion carried.

Tami Ziebart, Director of Equalization, presented a variance for Patrick and Cheyann Johnson, with landowners present. By recommendation from the Planning and Zoning board, a motion was made by Blindauer, seconded by Larson, to approve two variances as presented for LOTS 22, 23, AND 24 BLOCK 6 DUNN’S ADDITION OF WOONSOCKET, to exceed larger than 2,400 square feet and to be less than 25 feet from the edge of the right of way. Motion carried.

By recommendation from the Planning and Zoning board, a motion by Larson, seconded by Peterson to approve the conditional use request for Patrick and Cheyann Johnson for LOTS 22, 23, AND 24 BLOCK 6 DUNN’S ADDITION OF WOONSOCKET, to build a large storage building in a residential district. Motion carried. Chairman Ebersdorfer declared end of Board of Adjustment, to reconvene as Board of Commissioners.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Discussion was had regarding ditches in the drainage system within Sanborn County. There was also discussion about hiring Attorney Jim Taylor as the attorney for the Drainage Board.

Motion by Hinricher, seconded by Larson, to sign Resolution 2025-8, Appointment of Applicant Agent for the Hazard Mitigation Assistance Program. Motion carried.

WHEREAS Sanborn County is submitting a Hazard Mitigation Assistance application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the State of South Dakota; and

WHEREAS Sanborn County is required to appoint an Applicant Agent for the purpose of signing documents and assuring the completion of all application documents.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that Sanborn County appoints Josh Starzman as the authorized Applicant Agent.

Dated this 20th day of May 2025.

Appointing Authority

Name: Jeff Ebersdorfer

Sanborn County

Commission Chairperson

/s/ Jeff

Ebersdorfer

Appointed Agent

Name: Josh Starzman

Sanborn County

Emergency Management

Director

/s/ Josh Starzman

Motion by Hinricher, seconded by Peterson, to enter into agreement with Planning & Development District III for Technical Assistance for the Hazard Mitigation Plan Update. Motion carried.

The Woonsocket Development Corporation has reached out with the opportunity to plant some trees on the courthouse lawn. Jamie Miller, janitor, will work with the Development Corporation to get two Elm trees planted.

Auditor Moody visited with both Superintendent Weber, of Woonsocket School, and Superintendent Flatten, of Sanborn Central School, regarding the continued CPR classes. The county commission supports the teaching of CPR classes to the county’s youth in the manner of providing financial support for CPR instructors. The commission will continue the support for both schools as they have been doing in the past, based on the requirements of the superintendent of each school. Both superintendents expressed their appreciation to the board of commissioners for their support.

Motion by Hinricher, seconded by Blindauer, to move the July meeting date from July 15th to July 22nd, due to conflicting schedules. Motion carried.

The Sanborn County Courthouse will be closed on Monday, May 26th, in observance of Memorial Day.

The 4-H building was discussed after the recent rains.

There being no further business before the board, motion by Peterson, seconded by Larson, to adjourn the meeting at 11:21 a.m. Motion carried.

The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

