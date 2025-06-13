By: admin

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 8:55 a.m., with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Earl Hinricher, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the minutes from the May 20 meeting, as presented. Motion carried. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZEN COMMENT

No public was present for comment.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $3,919,625.19

Register of Deeds $3,164.00

Motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

May payroll before Deductions

Commissioners $6,454.90

Auditor $9,829.01

Treasurer $10,253.07

States Attorney $6,274.68

Courthouse $4,841.93

Assessor $10,944.33

Register of Deeds $10,095.19

Sheriff $20,673.93

Public Welfare $1,945.30

Ambulance $1,672.61

Extension Office $2,704.45

Weed $3,909.34

Planning & Zoning $129.18

Road and Bridge $60,045.36

E-911 $211.05

Emergency Management $771.46

Sobriety Testing $211.07

Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Insurance $24,507.52

AFLAC, Insurance $2,062.16

BEAM, Insurance $498.66

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $11,026.88

Delta Dental, Insurance $1,216.60

Small Business, Insurance $25.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $4,962.76

Cincinnati Insurance Co., Insurance $492.89

Colonial Life, Insurance $126.30

First National Bank, Tax Liability $19,545.86

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $443.50

AT&T Mobility, Utilities $447.20

Bound Tree, Supplies $292.99

Butler Equipment Company, Supplies $39.30

CapFirst Equipment, Road Grader Payment $56,130.10

CNH-Productivity Plus, Supplies $800.00

Tonya Dorris, Blood Draw $160.00

Express Stop, Fuel $32.23

First National Bank Omaha, Supplies $469.51

KO’s Pro Service, Repairs $743.13

Mac’s Hardware Store, Supplies $19.98

Motorola Solutions Inc., Supplies $1,251.00

Napa Central, Supplies $8.40

Physicians Claims Company, Ambulance Service Fee April ‘25 $579.23

Premier Equipment, Supplies $97.54

Runnings Supply Company, Supplies $216.76

Santel Communications, Utilities $309.21

South Dakota Public Assurance, Insurance $310.16

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $198.66

Two-Way Solutions Inc., Repairs $75.46

Verizon, Utilities $40.04

HIGHWAY

Sheri Kogel, Highway Department, met with the board. The highway budget for 2026 was discussed for gravel crushing, roads, and bridge replacement.

Jamie VanZee, Brosz Engineering, was present. A July 1 date was set for bid opening for the bridge 56-209-000, located on 220th Street, just west of 415th Ave. The bridge replacement process was discussed.

Tyler VanOverschelde, Butler Township, was present with concerns about a culvert in Butler Township. The board agreed to purchase the culvert for Butler Township due to it being a county drainage ditch. The township will be responsible for any additional expenses of labor and fill.

LYNN BRUESKE, REGISTER OF DEEDS

Lynn Brueske, Register of Deeds, was present to discuss documents in the Register of Deed’s (ROD) office, regarding fees and document sharing. Brueske also requested the ROD deputy become 4/5 time (currently 3/5 time) as it is a shared duty with the Welfare office (currently 2/5). The board left that up to the department heads to determine where time is needed in each office.

JAMIE MILLER, CUSTODIAN

Jamie Miller was present for courthouse discussion and budget along with 4-H building projects and budget. The two trees were planted this last week. Thanks to the Community Development Corporation for providing the trees and getting them planted.

DISTRICT III AGREEMENT

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to enter the agreement with Planning & Development District III for January 1 through December 31, 2026. Motion carried.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Sheriff Tom Fridley and Deputy Josh Starzman discussed some updates regarding the dispatch agreement with Miner County. Fridley and Starzman had previously met with members of Miner County regarding the future of the 911 dispatch center. Fridley and Starzman reported on the discussion from that meeting. The E911 budget was discussed. The sheriff’s budget was also discussed.

Planning and Zoning Board Minutes from June 3 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

Motion by Hinricher, seconded by Larson, to enter agreement with Beadle County for the Victim Services/Diversion Program for 2026. Motion carried. State’s Attorney Pilcher was present to discuss and answer any questions regarding the program and its benefits.

Commissioner Peterson prepared a letter for Senator John Thune, Senator Mike Rounds, Representative Dusty Johnson, and Director of Homeland Security Kristi Noem regarding the FEMA grant that Emergency Manager Josh Starzman applied for with the agreement of the purchase of a new ambulance for Sanborn County. All commissioners signed with their support.

Motion by Larson, seconded by Peterson, to cancel the September 2nd meeting date. Motion carried. The September 16th meeting will be the only meeting held in September.

Auditor Moody reviewed some of the budgets with the board, to prepare for 2026 projects and expenses.

There being no further business before the board, motion by Larson, seconded by Blindauer to adjourn the meeting at 11:28 a.m. Motion carried. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

