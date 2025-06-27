By: admin

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, June 17, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Earl Hinricher, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson. Absent was Steve Larson. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to approve the minutes from the June 3 meeting, as presented. Motion carried. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZENS COMMENT

No public was in attendance for comment.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Monthly Remittance $68.00

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $73,728.64

First National Bank, Tax Liability $2,825.00

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $443.50

A-Ox Welding, Supplies $103.55

Brian Baldwin, EMT Courses for June $150.00

Beadle County Sheriff, Jail Fees $1,260.00

Bierschbach Equipment & Supply, Supplies $1,609.88

Bituminous Paving Inc., Letcher Road Overlay $411,400.00

Brooks Oil Company, Supplies $3,848.49

Brosz Engineering Inc., Supplies $2,855.00

CapFirst Equipment Finance Inc., Supplies $72,798.61

Central Electric Cooperative, Utilities $304.86

City of Woonsocket, Utilities $138.24

State of South Dakota, Blood Draw $40.00

Express 2, Fuel $73.96

Forestburg Farmers Elevator Co., Supplies $873.82

Forestburg Well Company, Utilities $200.00

Jason Howard, Repairs $135.00

Innovative, Supplies $250.13

Konexus Inc., AlertSense Notifications $3,500.00

Light and Siren, Equipment $2,073.35

Mac’s Hardware Store, Supplies $45.96

McLeod’s Printing & Supply, Supplies $227.78

Menards, Supplies $300.40

Motorola Solutions Inc., Direct Page System $7,534.90

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $1,101.71

Office Peeps, Supplies $465.09

Pharm Chem Inc., Testing $127.80

Pilcher Law Firm, LLC, MyCase Subscription $209.58

Michael Rankin, Third Floor Office Entry $878.06

Sanborn County Treasurer, Enclosed Trailer $26.70

Santel Communications, Utilities $1,222.15

South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Services $100.00

Tech Solutions, Tech Support $3,258.98

Thomson Reuters – West, Supplies $1,503.00

Two Way Solutions Inc., Direct Page System $18,985.05

Waste Management, Utilities $271.30

Woony Foods, Supplies $42.39

Xcel Energy, Utilities $43.31

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall and Sheri Kogel, Highway Department, met with the board. Items of discussion were roads with current blading conditions; current gravel in the county’s possession and what the county plans to crush for next year; bridge ready plans and what grants the county plans to apply for; county pasture fencing and county gravel pit; budget for 2026; and county road ditches are currently being mowed. No action was taken, only discussion.

TAMI ZIEBART, DIRECTOR OF EQUALIZATION

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to enter Board of Adjustment. Motion carried.

Tami Ziebart, Director of Equalization, presented a variance for Scott and Deb Alexander. By recommendation from the Planning and Zoning board, motion by Blindauer, seconded by Hinricher, to approve the variance as presented for LOT 3 OF NORTH VIEW ADDITION WOONSOCKET, for purposes of less than the 10-foot side yards on both the east and west of the structure. Motion carried. Chairman Ebersdorfer declared end of Board of Adjustment, to reconvene as Board of Commissioners.

By recommendation from the Planning and Zoning board, a motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson to approve the amendment to re-zone Lots 1-9 of J&L Subdivision, NW/4 30-106-62 Twin Lake Township, from Agricultural District to Platted Town Site Residential. These lots include: Lot 1 of J&L Subdivision NW/4 30-106-62 Twin Lake Township; Lot 2 of J&L Subdivision NW/4 30-106-62 Twin Lake Township; Lot 3 and 4 of J&L Subdivision NW/4 30-106-62 Twin Lake Township; Lot 5 of J&L Subdivision NW/4 30-106-62 Twin Lake Township; W60’ of Lot 5 of J&L Subdivision NW/4 30-106-62 Twin Lake Township; Lot 5A of J&L Subdivision NW/4 30-106-62 Twin Lake Township; Lot 5B of J&L Subdivision NW/4 30-106-62 Twin Lake Township; Lot 6 of J&L Subdivision NW/4 30-106-62 Twin Lake Township; Lot 7 and 8 of J&L Subdivision NW/4 30-106-62 Twin Lake Township; and Lot 9 of J&L Subdivision NW/4 30-106-62 Twin Lake Township. Motion carried.

BRIAN LOKEN, LIFEQUEST

Brian Loken from LifeQuest of Mitchell was present to give updates to the board on the events at LifeQuest. Loken stated that there are plans in the works for individual housing to be built on land that was previously gifted to them. Separate fundraising efforts are in place for that project. There are currently six Sanborn County residents that reside at LifeQuest. Sanborn County has contributed to LifeQuest in appreciation for them caring for the residents.

BUDGET REVIEW

The board requested a quote for the floors for the “old” side of the 4-H building. Jamie Miller had obtained the quote that was presented to the board. Key fobs and cameras for the 4-H building were discussed. Quotes will be obtained and presented at the next meeting. Starzman was also present for discussion and is unaware of any available grants at this time but will continue to be on the lookout for any that may become available.

Mark Snedeker was present on behalf of the Sanborn County Conservation District to request funding for the conservation district. More discussion will happen as the board works through the budget process.

The full budget was reviewed. More finalized decisions will be made at the July 22nd meeting.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Deputy Starzman was present and gave an update regarding the dispatch status. The state of South Dakota PSAP center is aware of the situation and has assured Deputy Starzman that Sanborn County will not be without a dispatch center at any time in the event that changes occur.

In 2024, Starzman applied for a Homeland Security Grant that was awarded to install key fobs for the two entrance doors to the courthouse. They are installed and it continues to be a work in progress as staff navigate the new system.

There being no further business before the board, motion by Hinricher, seconded by Peterson, to adjourn the meeting at 1:00 p.m. Motion carried.

The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

