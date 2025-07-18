By: admin

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Friday, July 1, 2025, at 9:00 a.m., with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Earl Hinricher, Gary Blindauer and Duane Peterson. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Peterson, seconded by Hinricher, to approve the minutes from the May 20 meeting, as presented. Motion carried. Motion by Larson, seconded by Hinricher to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZEN COMMENT

No public was in attendance for comment.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $3,240,156.15

Register of Deeds $3,420.07

Motion by Hinricher, seconded by Larson, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

June payroll before Deductions:

Commissioner $6,454.86

Auditor $9,809.01

Treasurer $10,233.07

States Attorney $6,274.68

Courthouse $4,907.85

Assessor $10,732.86

Register of Deeds $10,061.19

Sheriff $20,673.95

Public Welfare $1,945.30

Ambulance $1,069.89

Extension $3,769.60

Weed $5,244.68

Planning & Zoning $193.77

Road & Bridge $43,355.23

E-911 $211.05

Emergency Management $771.46

Sobriety $211.07

Town, Townships and Schools, Monthly Remittance $260,417.96

First National Bank of Omaha, Direct Deposit Fee $27.56

First National Bank, Tax Liability $19,646.41

Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Insurance $23,112.92

AFLAC, Insurance $2,062.16

BEAM, Insurance $509.66

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $12,664.16

Delta Dental, Insurance $1,093.30

Small Business, Insurance $25.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $980.95

Cincinnati Insurance Co., Insurance $492.89

Colonial Life, Insurance $126.30

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $443.50

Amazon, Supplies $101.51

AT&T Mobility, Utilities $447.20

Brooks Oil Company, Supplies $17,845.55

City of Woonsocket, Utilities $220.57

Davison County Auditor, VSO Quarterly Remittance $2,062.50

Eternal Security Products LLC, Courthouse Doors and Fobs $13,010.80

Express Stop, Fuel $18.93

First National Bank Omaha, Supplies $265.55

Bailey Harvey, Blood Draw $80.00

KO’s Pro Service, Repairs $28.49

Marvie Larson, Mowing $1,650.00

Lifequest, Quarterly Remittance $2,000.00

Menard’s, Supplies $494.48

Miner County Dispatch, 911 Services $9,542.50

Napa Central, Supplies $491.30

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $13.61

Office Peeps, Supplies $20.53

Physicians Claims Company, Ambulance Service Fee May ‘25 $384.72

Safe Place of Eastern South Dakota, Quarterly Remittance $925.70

South Dakota Department of Transportation, Services $4,107.24

South Dakota Association of Assessing Officers, Assessors Conference $500.00

South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Services $200.00

South Dakota Public Assurance Alliance, 2024 Tahoe Coverage $150.25

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $1,154.62

Transource Truck & Equipment, Supplies $131.07

True North Steel Inc., Culvert for Ditch 10B $8,502.40

Two Way Solutions Inc., Direct Page System $2,265.45

Verizon, Utilities $40.04

WW Tire Service, Supplies $1,993.46

South Dakota Association of Assessing Officers, Annual Conference Registration $250.00

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Monthly Remittance $60.00

Sign Solutions USA, Supplies $129.54

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $70,263.28

Tech Solutions, Tech Support $3,258.98

Verizon, Utilities $40.04

Xcel Energy, Utilities $92.36

4-H LEADER(S)

Paula Linke, 4-H Leader, was present for discussion regarding the 4-H building and plans for improvements. With a thriving 4-H program, leaders and commissioners will continue to do their best to keep the buildings and arena in tip-top shape. A lengthy discussion was held regarding all aspects of the buildings and grounds. Discussion will continue as projects progress. Items of discussion included floor on the “old” side, curtain divider, kitchen remodel, storage room remodel, storage room shelving and concrete around the building.

HIGHWAY

Sheri Kogel, Highway Department, met with the board. Road overlays were discussed and the process of the curing of the roads that were just overlayed. The budget was further discussed.

BID OPENING FOR BRIDGE 56-209-000

Jamie VanZee and Eric Prunty with Brosz Engineering, were present to open the bids received for the bridge replacement of 56-209-000, located on 220th street, just west of 415th Ave.

BX Civil & Construction – $682,347.80;

Level Contracting, LLC – $468,413.95;

Graves Dragline and Construction – $748,531.70;

Timmons Construction – $669,544.29;

Sioux Falls Civil – $620,595.70;

Katzer Concrete – $666,666.00;

Kea Constructors, LLC – $677,086.02

Nolz Dragline & Construction – $903,497.70;

Lehtola Builders, Inc – $568,959.48.

Brosz Engineering will review all the bids received and make a recommendation to the board at the July 22nd meeting.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Sheriff Fridley and Deputy Starzman were present with a quote for new Toughbooks for the sheriff vehicles. The Commissioners feel the best option is to add this expense to the monthly bill with Tech Solutions. Another option is to purchase the computers outright and no tech support will be available after purchase. Tech Solutions has offered to purchase the Toughbooks and provide tech support when needed. This would be in addition to the County’s current contract with Tech Solutions.

Motion by Hinricher, seconded by Peterson, to surplus the military generator on wheels and 60-inch office desk. Motion carried.

The Commissioners will not be meeting on July 15th, but they will be meeting on July 22nd.

There being no further business before the board, motion by Hinricher, seconded by Blindauer to adjourn the meeting at 12:06 p.m. Motion carried. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

