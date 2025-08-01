By: admin

Published August 1, 2025, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, July 22, at 9:00 a.m. with Vice-Chairman Steve Larson presiding. Present were Earl Hinricher and Gary Blindauer. Absent were Jeff Ebersdorfer and Duane Peterson. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Hinricher, to approve the minutes from the July 1 meeting, as presented. Motion carried. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Hinricher, to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZENS COMMENT

Mark Snedeker, Conservation District, was present for further discussion regarding a funding request for the Conservation District.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Hinricher, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

First National Bank, Tax Liability $5,655.74

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $887.00

Town, Townships and Schools, Monthly Remittance $73,264.98

Central Electric Co-op, Utilities $280.09

Santel Communications, Utilities $1,317.39

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Monthly Remittance $84.00

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $72,376.53

Tech Solutions, Tech Support $3,025.86

United States Postal Service, Postage $292.00

Xcel Energy, Utilities $28.99

Runnings, Supplies $169.26

First National Bank Omaha, Direct Deposit Fee $27.56

911 Net, Yearly Services $1,440.00

A-Ox Welding, Supplies $24.38

Agtegra Co-op, Spray $387.50

Artesian Fire Department, Fire Insurance Tax Distribution $7,213.63

Asphalt Paving and Materials, Paver Laid Patching $999,479.50

Beadle County Sheriff, Jail Fees $1,545.00

Blue, Wheeler & Banks LLP, Court Appointed Attorney Fees $805.16

Brosz Engineering Inc., Dues $9,827.50

Butler Equipment Company, Supplies $1,046.96

Carthage Fire Department, Fire Insurance Tax Distribution $638.77

City of Woonsocket, Utilities $237.15

Dakota Counseling and Stepping Stones, Quarterly Support $625.00

State of South Dakota, Blood Draws $263.00

Express 2, Fuel $201.97

First National Bank Omaha, Supplies $480.27

Innovative Office Solutions, Toner $221.83

Jerauld/Buffalo Leaders, Custom Vinyl Banner $15.92

Letcher Fire Department, Fire Insurance Tax Distribution $7,961.11

Medica, Refund $70.99

Midwest Pump and Tank, Repairs $1,462.20

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $1,350.14

Office Peeps, Supplies $898.12

PDSAR, EMT Courses July ‘25 $150.00

Pharm Chem Inc., Testing $127.80

Quadient Finance, Postage $2,000.00

Quadient Leasing, Rental $616.74

South Dakota Association of County Commissioners, CLERP Third Quarter $2,196.00

South Dakota Department of Agriculture, Dues $200.00

T&C Fire Department, Fire Insurance Tax Distribution $11,896.40

Thompson Reuters-West, Subscription Law Books $1,279.14

Ron Volesky, Court Appointed Attorney Fees $586.00

Waste Management, Utilities $271.30

WW Tire Service, Supplies $145.60

Xcel Energy, Utilities $10.20

Gary Zell Auto Glass Inc., Supplies $321.87

Tech Solutions, Tech Support $3,258.98

Verizon, Utilities $40.04

Xcel Energy, Utilities $92.36

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall and Sheri Kogel, Highway Department, met with the board. Discussion was had and pictures were shared of the damage that occurred to the buildings, trucks, and equipment from the storm that went through Woonsocket on Sunday, July 20th. Claims have been submitted for damages.

BROSZ ENGINEERING

Jamie VanZee was present to give a recommendation to the board regarding the opening of bids for the replacement of bridge 56-209-000, located on 220th Street, just west of 415th Ave. By recommendation from Jamie VanZee, Brosz Engineering, a motion by Blindauer, seconded by Hinricher, to approve award of 220th Street Structure Replacement PCN 0A78 to Level Contracting, LLC of Lake Norden, S.D. for the contract amount of $468,413.95 contingent upon SDDOT concurrence. Motion carried.

TAMI ZIEBART, DIRECTOR OF EQUALIZATION

By recommendation from the Planning and Zoning board, a motion by Blindauer, seconded by Hinricher, to approve the following resolution 2025-9 presented on behalf of Dak Pak; motion carried.

Be it resolved by the Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, that the plat of LOT 1 IN BLOCK 1 OF CABELA’S FIRST ADDITION, A SUBDIVISION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE1/4) OF SECTION 27 IN TOWNSHIP 107 NORTH, RANGE 62 WEST OF THE 5TH P.M., SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, which has been submitted for examination pursuant to law, is hereby approved and the County Auditor is hereby instructed to endorse on such plat a copy of this Resolution and certify the same.

Dated this 22nd day of July, 2025.

/s/ Steve Larson,

Vice-Chairperson,

Board of County

Commissioners,

Sanborn County,

South Dakota

I, Kami Moody, do hereby certify that I am the duly elected, qualified, and acting County Auditor of Sanborn County, South Dakota and that the above resolution was adopted by the Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, at a regular meeting held on July 22, 2025, approving the above plat.

/s/ Kami Moody,

Auditor,

Sanborn County

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Hinricher, to enter Board of Adjustment. Motion carried.

Tami Ziebart, Director of Equalization, presented a variance for Richard and Barbara Regynski, with both present. By recommendation from the Planning and Zoning board, motion by Blindauer, seconded by Hinricher, to approve the variance as presented for LOTS 1-3 OF BLOCK 65 OP WOONSOCKET, for purposes of less than the 25-foot side yards on both the north and east of the structure, due to having two side streets. Motion carried.

Tami Ziebart, Director of Equalization, presented a variance for Sarah Senska. By recommendation from the Planning and Zoning board, motion by Blindauer, seconded by Hinricher, to approve the variance as presented for LOT 7 OF NORTHVIEW ADDITION WOONSOCKET, for purposes of less than the 10-foot side yards on the east of the structure. Motion carried.

Vice-Chairman Larson declared end of Board of Adjustment, to reconvene as Board of Commissioners.

BUDGET

The provisional budget was prepared with a motion by Hinricher, seconded by Blindauer, to publish the provisional budget. Motion carried.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Josh Starzman, Emergency Manager, gave an update on what is happening in the Woonsocket community with storm cleanup.

The minutes from the Planning and Zoning meeting on July 7 were reviewed, discussed and approved.

The minutes from the Drainage Board meeting on July 9 were reviewed, discussed and approved.

Jamie Miller, custodian, presented a quote to the board for the replacement of a garage door motor for one of the garage doors at the ambulance shed. Miller is going to obtain another quote and will move forward with the company that provides the lower quote.

Tom Fridley, Sheriff and Josh Starzman, Deputy Sheriff, were present to propose the purchase of additional software for their body cameras. The additional software would have language translation programming for reporting purposes. The board gave them the approval to make the additional purchase, that will be reflected in the yearly contract payment.

There being no further business before the board, motion by Hinricher, seconded by Blindauer, to adjourn the meeting at 11:09 a.m. Motion carried.

The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Steve Larson

Vice-Chairman

of the Board,

Sanborn County

Published once on July 31, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $87.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.