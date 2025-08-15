By: admin

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 9:00 a.m., with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Earl Hinricher, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson. Absent was Steve Larson. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to approve the minutes from the July 22 meeting, as presented. Motion carried. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZEN COMMENT

No public was in attendance for comment.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $2,271,085.56

Register of Deeds $4,394.50

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

Payroll before Deductions:

Commissioner $6,452.71

Auditor $9,809.00

Treasurer $10,233.07

States Attorney $6,651.24

Courthouse $4,841.92

Assessor $10,752.88

Register of Deeds $10,061.19

Sheriff $21,794.82

Public Welfare $1,945.29

Ambulance $1,859.16

Extension $3,597.03

Weed $4,942.94

Drainage $258.36

Planning & Zoning $193.77

Road & Bridge $43,431.09

E-911 $211.05

Emergency Management $771.46

Sobriety $211.07

Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Insurance $23,112.92

AFLAC, Insurance $2,062.16

BEAM, Insurance $478.58

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $11,118.60

Delta Dental, Insurance $1,093.30

Small Business, Insurance $25.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $195.96

Cincinnati Insurance Co., Insurance $492.89

Colonial Life, Insurance $126.30

First National Bank, Tax Liability $19,841.18

Grand Jury, Jury Duty and Mileage $405.66

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $443.50

Amazon, Supplies $240.16

American Garage Door, Garage Door Motor $1,406.89

AT&T Mobility, Utilities $447.20

Beadle County Sheriff, Jail Fees $420.00

Brooks Oil Company, Supplies $4,730.08

Brosz Engineering Inc., Services $9,250.00

Butler Equipment Company, Repairs $5,129.61

Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $269.40

Devy, Interpreter $134.40

ES&S, Election Supplies $1,196.20

Environmental Systems, Supplies $460.00

Express 2, Fuel $424.11

Express Stop, Fuel $162.38

First National Bank Omaha, Supplies $405.79

KO’s Pro Service, Supplies $82.49

Mac’s Hardware Store, Supplies $128.52

Mack Metal Sales Inc., Supplies $180.00

Menards, Supplies $654.24

Napa Central, Supplies $79.13

Office Peeps, Supplies $384.63

Physicians Claims Company, Ambulance Service Fee $384.72

Pilcher Law Firm, LLC, MyCase Subscription $457.77

Rugged Depot, Four Toughbook’s $3,325.11

Runnings Supply Company, Supplies $479.85

Sanborn County Sheriff, Checks $73.98

South Dakota Department of Transportation, Services and Fees $770.01

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Monthly Remittance $114.00

Sign Solutions, Supplies $3,020.43

Sir Lines A Lot, Supplies $46,550.89

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $86,986.18

TC Enterprises, Repairs $40.82

Timmons Construction Inc., Repairs $131,248.25

TranSource Truck & Equipment, Repairs $780.59

ULTRA, Support Agreement $15,550.00

Verizon, Utilities $40.04

Warren Township, Culverts, Gravel and Installation $17,254.34

Xcel Energy, Utilities $214.86

PAULA LINKE WITH 4-H YOUTH

Paula Linke, 4-H Leader, was present with Hope Baysinger and Shiloh Senska. Their purpose for attending the meeting was to learn about county government. Each commissioner was introduced and talked about what committees they serve on and matters that are discussed at a commissioner meeting. Baysinger and Senska also shared the national level events that they are participating in.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall and Sheri Kogel, Highway Department, met with the board. The five-year plan meeting is scheduled for September 15th. Insurance was discussed as the Commissioners continue to work with the insurance company from storm damage and losses.

TEMPORARY LIQUOR LICENSE

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to approve the temporary malt beverage license, at no charge, for the Forestburg Melon Festival to be held on August 16. Motion carried.

CONSERVATION DISTRICT FUNDING REQUEST

More discussion will happen at the next meeting with a request to have at least two conservation district board members present.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Motion by Peterson, seconded by Hinricher, to enter into agreement with Dakota State University for a Cyber Security evaluation. Motion carried. There is no cost to the county for this agreement. Senate Bill 187 from the 2024 Legislative Session provided a grant for cyber security.

With some legislative changes, in 2025, to the Open Meeting Laws, the updated laws were reviewed by the board.

Josh Starzman, Deputy Sheriff, was present with an update regarding dispatch with Miner County. Starzman will continue to be proactive with the dispatch centers to ensure the county is where they need to be for safety purposes in the county.

Hinricher departed the meeting at 12:00 p.m.

Tree damage at the courthouse from the storm was discussed. The three trees that were uprooted will be cleaned up when the ground isn’t soft from the rain. Jamie Miller will plant some replacement trees this fall.

There was discussion on the amount that is being paid to CLERP (Catastrophic Legal Expense Relief Program) quarterly. The amount has increased significantly. Auditor Moody will have further discussion at the district meeting next week to gather more thoughts from auditors.

Auditor Moody had discussion regarding the budget, funds, and actual cash within the county, and knowing the difference between all three. Discussion was had for further understanding.

There being no further business before the board, motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to adjourn the meeting at 12:55 p.m. Motion carried.

The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

