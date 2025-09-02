By: admin

Published September 2, 2025, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, August 19, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Earl Hinricher, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to approve the minutes from the August 5 meeting, as presented. Motion carried. Motion by Larson, seconded by Peterson, to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZENS COMMENT

Rod Weber, Woonsocket School Superintendent, was present to address the CPR certification offerings to the students at Woonsocket High School. Sanborn County Commissioners have financially supported CPR certification classes to both schools, Sanborn Central and Woonsocket. The board will have further discussions and advise Weber of a plan to follow.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Motion by Hinricher, seconded by Blindauer, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

Town, Townships and Schools, Monthly Remittance $112,171.06

First National Bank of Omaha, Direct Deposit Fee $27.56

First National Bank, Tax Liability $2,824.90

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $443.50

A-OX Welding, Supplies $56.20

Amazon, Supplies $156.09

Avera Queen of Peace, Blood Draw $174.70

Brian Baldwin, EMT Courses $150.00

Bound Tree, Supplies $118.90

Brosz Engineering, Professional $26,680.00

Central Electric, Utilities $321.65

City of Woonsocket, Utilities $62.50

Dakota Embalming & Transport, Transfer Fee $480.00

Davison County Sheriff, Jail Fees $105.00

State of South Dakota, Blood Draw $150.00

First National Bank Omaha, Supplies $1,285.14

KO’s Pro Service, Repairs $185.28

Marvie Larson, Mowing $1,100.00

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $1,520.12

Office Peeps, Supplies $176.49

Physicians Claims Company, Ambulance Service Fee $127.89

Pharm Chem, Testing $63.90

Premier Equipment, Supplies $2,787.46

Sanford Health, Autopsy $1,376.00

Santel Communications, Utilities $1,353.61

South Dakota Association of County Commissioners, County Convention $880.00

Sign Solutions USA, Supplies $54.09

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $218.19

Travis Coulthard, Repairs $271.68

Tech Solutions, Utilities $3,144.80

Two Little Whisks, District Meeting-Cookies $210.00

Two-Way Solutions, Ambulance State Radio $299.00

Tyler Technologies, Server Services $1,500.00

Waste Management, Utilities $271.30

Xcel Energy, Utilities $47.70

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall and Sheri Kogel, Highway Department, met with the board. The five-year plan was discussed. The County hasn’t heard anything from Insurance regarding storm damage coverage; conversations were had regarding how the county will potentially want to move forward with repair for the Quonset at the highway shop.

JAMIE VANZEE, BROSZ ENGINEERING

Motion by Hinricher, seconded by Peterson, to enter into agreement with Level Contracting LLC, for the structure placement of 56-209-000, located on 220th Street, just west of 215th Avenue. Motion carried.

Motion by Hinricher, seconded by Blindauer, to enter agreement with Brosz Engineering, for Engineering services for structure 56-209-000. Motion carried.

BUDGET HEARING FOR RESOLUTION 2025-11

Hearing no objections, the final reading will be held on September 16, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

SOIL CONSERVATION DISTRICT BOARD MEMBERS

Soil Conservation District board members, Mark Snedeker, Judy Fredrichs, Karen Lambert and Office Manager, Hannah Peterson were present to request funding support for the Conservation District. The Sanborn County Conservation District is requesting $25,000 in funding from Sanborn County. The Board of Commissioners advised the Soil Conservation board members of the legal requirements needed prior to the county being able to allocate funds to the Soil Conservation District. More discussion will take place during the next meeting during the budget hearing.

DRAINAGE

Kiera Leddy, Attorney and Scott and Isaac Estabrook, landowners, were present to request Sanborn County’s support to clean out a drainage ditch in Davison County. The reasoning for Sanborn County’s support request is, in the event of water backup, it could affect Sanborn County roads. The board of Commissioners advised the landowners to present this issue to the Davison County Drainage Board. No action was taken.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Minutes from August 11, Planning and Zoning meeting were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

Minutes from August 13, Drainage Board meeting were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

County Officials will be attending County Convention, in Pierre, September 8th and 9th.

Lynn Brueske, Register of Deeds, was present to inform the board of a resolution that is being brought before the Association of County Commissioners at the upcoming county convention. Brueske expressed concerns that the resolution of raising fees is being brought in front of the commissioner board verses the board in which the Register of Deeds sits, the Association of County Officials.

There being no further business before the board, motion by Hinricher, seconded by Larson, to adjourn the meeting at 12:17 p.m. Motion carried.

The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

Published once on August 28, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $62.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.