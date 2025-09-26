By: admin

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at 9:00 a.m., with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Earl Hinricher, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the minutes from the August 19th meeting, as presented. Motion carried. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Larson, to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZEN COMMENT

No public was in attendance for comment.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $1,838,040.02

Register of Deeds $2,350.00

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Hinricher, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

August Payroll before Deductions:

Commissioner $6,588.79

Auditor $9,809.02

Treasurer $10,233.08

States Attorney $6,380.23

Courthouse $4,841.92

Assessor $10,718.85

Register of Deeds $10,061.19

Sheriff $20,779.50

Public Welfare $1,945.30

Ambulance $922.62

Extension $3,909.81

Weed $3,888.10

Drainage $129.18

Planning & Zoning $258.36

Road & Bridge $45,536.48

Emergency Management $711.46

Sobriety $211.02

Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Insurance $21,718.30

AFLAC, Insurance $2,062.13

BEAM, Insurance $478.58

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $11,203.92

Delta Dental, Insurance $1,093.30

Small Business, Insurance $25.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $952.33

Cincinnati Insurance Co., Insurance $492.89

Colonial Life, Insurance $126.30

First National Bank, Tax Liability $22,046.58

AT&T Mobility, Utilities $447.20

South Dakota Sheriff’s Association, Conference $135.00

South Dakota Association of Assessing Officers, Department of Education Training $25.00

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $887.00

Farmers Elevator Co., Fuel $35.00

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Monthly Remittance $82.00

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $72,554.01

Town, Townships & Schools, Monthly Remittance $31,679.12

A-OX Welding Supply Co., Supplies $24.38

Agtegra Co-op, Chemical $22,260.00

Amazon, Supplies $551.19

Brian Baldwin, EMT Courses September $150.00

Beadle County Sheriff, Jail Fees $2,625.00

Bound Tree, Supplies $375.65

Brooks Oil Company, Supplies $3,457.64

Brosz Engineering Inc., Services $41,080.00

Butler Equipment, Supplies $1,067.65

Central Electric Co-op, Utilities $473.16

Churchill, Manolis, Freeman, Court Appointed Attorney Fees $548.00

City of Woonsocket, Utilities $62.50

Davison County Sheriff, Jail Fees $210.00

State of South Dakota, Blood Draw $50.00

Tonya Dorris, Blood Draw $80.00

Express 2, Fuel $66.43

Express Stop, Fuel $42.72

First National Bank Omaha, Supplies $1,706.83

Governors Inn, State Convention $436.00

Honda of Mitchell, Repairs $38.18

Horizon Health Care, Drug Testing $95.00

KO’s Pro Service, Repairs $1,346.80

Larson Trucks, Repairs $1,606.04

Mairose & Steele Prof, LLC, Court Fees $1,248.00

Marshall & Swift/Boeckh, LLC, Department of Education Tech Support $2,355.10

McLeod’s Printing & Supply, Supplies $814.10

Menard’s, Supplies $168.40

Napa Central, Supplies $46.04

Northern Truck Equipment, Supplies $119.40

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $1,569.68

Office Peeps, Supplies $420.55

Pilcher Law Firm, MyCase Subscription $148.50

Runnings Supply, Supplies $284.37

Safety Benefits, Inc., Dues $150.00

Sanford Health, Autopsy $1,376.00

Santel Communications, Utilities $1,336.69

South Dakota Department of Transportation, Services $24,173.82

SDEMSA State Treasurer, EMT Membership Dues $640.00

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $730.80

Tech Solutions, Tech Support $3,294.98

Timmons Construction, Bridge Repair $154,933.48

Trail King, Supplies $175.39

Two Way Solutions, Tower Testing $224.00

Verizon, Utilities $40.04

Vern Eide Ford, Repairs $180.26

Waste Management, Utilities $271.30

Xcel Energy, Utilities $47.94

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall and Sheri Kogel, Highway Department, met with the board. Mendenhall and Kogel gave an update on insurance as they navigate the continued repairs from the July storm damage. Bridge repairs were discussed for both bridges currently being repaired.

Motion by Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the five-year plan as presented. Motion carried.

HIGHWAY FIVE-YEAR PLAN

The five-year plan was presented at a public meeting. Public in attendance were Stacy Mendenhall and Sheri Kogel, Highway Department; County Commissioners; Kami Moody, County Auditor; and Mark Snedeker, Silver Creek Township.

AMY MIILLER, DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF EQUALIZATION

Motion by Larson, seconded by Hinricher, to enter Board of Adjustment. Motion carried.

Amy Miiller, Director of Equalization Assistant, presented a conditional use permit for Joanne Colman.

By recommendation from the Planning & Zoning board, a motion by Blindauer, seconded by Hinricher, to approve the two-year conditional use request for Joanne Colman for LOTS 23-24 BLK 24 OP WOONSOCKET, to live in a camper for longer than 14 days. Motion carried.

Amy Miiller, Director of Equalization Assistant, presented a conditional use permit for Joel and Dawn Rassel.

By recommendation from the Planning & Zoning board, a motion by Blindauer, seconded by Hinricher to approve the conditional use request for Joel and Dawn Rassel for LOTS 13-18 BLK 5 DUNNS ADDN WOONSOCKET, to run a repair shop in a Two-Family Residential District. Motion carried. Chairman Ebersdorfer declared end of Board of Adjustment, and to reconvene as Board of Commissioners.

ADOPT BUDGET FOR 2026

Motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve Resolution 2025-11, Adoption of Annual Budget for Sanborn County, South Dakota. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #2025-11

ADOPTION OF ANNUAL BUDGET FOR SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA

WHEREAS, (7-21-5 thru 13), SDCL provides that the Board of County Commissioners shall each year prepare a Provisional Budget of all contemplated expenditures and revenues of the County and all its institutions and agencies for such fiscal year, and,

WHEREAS, the Board of County Commissioners did prepare a Provisional Budget and cause same to be published by law, and,

WHEREAS, due and legal notice has been given to the meeting of the Board of County Commissioners for the consideration of such Provisional Budget and all changes, eliminations and additions have been made thereto.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that such Provisional Budget as amended and all its purposes, schedules, appropriations, amounts, estimates and all matters therein set forth, shall be approved and adopted as THE ANNUAL BUDGET OF THE APPROPRIATION AND EXPENDITURES for Sanborn County, South Dakota, and all its institutions and agencies for calendar year beginning January 1, 2026 and ending December 31, 2026 and the same is hereby approved and adopted by the Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, this 16th day of September, 2025. The Annual Budget so adopted is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the office of the county auditor of Sanborn County, South Dakota. The accompanying taxes are levied by Sanborn County for the year January 1, 2026, through December 31, 2026.

BOARD OF COUNTY

COMMISSIONERS

of Sanborn County,

South Dakota

/s/ Jeff

Ebersdorfer,

Steve Larson,

Earl Hinricher,

Gary Blindauer,

Duane Peterson

ATTEST:

/s/ Kami Moody,

County Auditor

County Tax Levy for General Fund is $2,173,532 for 2.676 per $1,000 valuation.

Road & Bridge Levy is $652,600 for .800 per $1,000 valuation.

As of September 16, 2025, these levies have not been approved by the Department of Revenue.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Auditor Moody and Commissioner Peterson gave an update on the recent Convention meetings in Pierre.

Planning & Zoning minutes from September 8 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

After discussion and an insurance quote, motion by Peterson, seconded by Hinricher, to increase the insurance policy coverage to four million. Motion carried.

Tom Fridley, Sheriff, gave an update on dispatch. The Commissioners will be moving to Mitchell Police Department for dispatch, as soon as all equipment has been tested, moved, and in place.

There being no further business before the board, motion by Larson, seconded by Peterson, to adjourn the meeting at 11:32 a.m. Motion carried.

The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

