Published October 17, 2025, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at 9:00 a.m., with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson. Absent was Earl Hinricher. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Larson, seconded by Peterson, to approve the minutes from the September 16 meeting, as presented. Motion carried. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZEN COMMENT

No public was in attendance for comment.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $1,996,771.64

Register of Deeds $1,596.00

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

Payroll before Deductions:

Commissioner $6,452.71

Auditor $9,809.00

Treasurer $10,233.07

States Attorney $6,380.23

Courthouse $4,841.92

Assessor $10,718.86

Register of Deeds $10,061.18

Sheriff $20,991.44

Public Welfare $1,945.29

Ambulance $1,455.69

Extension $3,874.56

Weed $3,909.33

Drainage $258.36

Planning & Zoning $193.77

Road & Bridge $43,685.14

Emergency Management $771.46

Sobriety $211.03

First National Bank Omaha, Direct Deposit $27.56

Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Insurance $24,507.50

AFLAC, Insurance $2,062.16

BEAM, Insurance $478.58

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $11,160.68

Delta Dental, Insurance $1,093.30

Small Business, Insurance $25.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $2,197.18

Cincinnati Insurance Co., Insurance $492.89

Colonial Life, Insurance $126.30

First National Bank, Tax Liability $19,757.49

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $443.50

A-Ox Welding, Supplies $189.24

Amazon, Supplies $148.34

Armstrong Forensic Laboratory, Investigation $265.00

AT&T Mobility, Utilities $468.67

Avera Queen of Peace, Employee Drug Test $37.70

Brian Baldwin, EMT Courses October $150.00

Bound Tree, Supplies $217.25

Brooks Oil Company, Supplies $4,180.21

Brosz Engineering Inc., Services $28,927.50

Butler Equipment, Supplies $5,318.50

Central Electric, Utilities $262.28

Davison County Auditor, VSO Services $2,062.50

Davison County Sheriff, Jail Fees $735.00

State of South Dakota, Blood Draw $200.00

South Dakota Department of Public Safety, Teletype Services $2,340.00

Express 2, Fuel $286.70

Express Stop, Fuel $18.38

First National Bank Omaha, Supplies $147.94

Holiday Inn, Travel – Mileage $695.00

Horizon Health Care, Employee Drug Test $95.00

Level Contracting, LLC, Repairs $99,283.96

Mac’s Hardware Store, Supplies $170.36

Lon McWhorter, Mailing Refund $15.00

Menard’s, Supplies $304.72

Midwest Pump & Tank, Supplies $1,650.70

Napa Central, Supplies $49.81

Office Peeps, Supplies $124.70

Physicians Claims Company, Ambulance Service Fees October 2025 $1,134.52

Pilcher Law Firm, Prof, LLC, MyCase Subscription $148.50

Runnings, Supplies $682.08

Safe Place of Eastern SD, Quarterly Support/Remittance $1,020.94

Santel Communications, Utilities $1,308.18

Audra Scheel, Mileage $566.98

South Dakota Department of Transportation, Dues $1,252.89

South Dakota Association of County Commissioners, CLERP Fourth Quarter $2,196.00

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Monthly Remittance $62.00

South Dakota Public Assurance Alliance, Liability and Property Insurance $72,758.49

Sign Solutions USA, Travel – Mileage $309.48

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $100,619.17

Stryker Sales, Supplies $125.73

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $332.44

Tech Solutions, Tech Support $4,017.98

Verizon, Utilities $40.04

Woony Foods, Supplies $9.79

WW Tire Service, Supplies $1,618.65

Xcel Energy, Utilities $40.62

Gary Zell Auto Glass Inc., Supplies $1,725.28

Trail King, Supplies $175.39

Two Way Solutions, Tower Testing $224.00

Vern Eide Ford, Repairs $180.26

Waste Management, Utilities $271.30

Xcel Energy, Utilities $47.94

HIGHWAY

Sheri Kogel, Highway Department, met with the board.

Motion by Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the payment for Pay application #1 for Level Contracting in the amount of $99,283.96, for structure replacement 56-209-000 on 220th St. Motion carried.

Motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer, to enter executive session at 9:08 a.m. Motion carried. Ebersdorfer declared back to regular session at 9:13 a.m.

TAMI ZIEBART, DIRECTOR OF EQUALIZATION

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Larson, to enter Board of Adjustment. Motion carried.

Tami Ziebart, Director of Equalization, presented a variance for Kathleen Peterson. By recommendation from the Planning & Zoning board, motion by Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the variance as presented for S/2 LOTS 1-4 & N42’ LOT 17, LOTS 18-24 INC & LOTS and A & B BLK 100 FIRST ADDITION WOONSOCKET, for purposes of having a side wall height greater that 14’. Motion carried.

Tami Ziebart, Director of Equalization, presented a variance for Matt and Allison Adema. By recommendation from the Planning & Zoning board, motion by Blindauer, seconded by Larson, to approve the variance as presented for HENDRIX OUTLOT 1 IN N/2 SW/4 21-106-59 for purposes of less than a 75-foot front yard for a new structure. Motion carried.

Chairman Ebersdorfer declared end of Board of Adjustment, to reconvene as Board of Commissioners.

LEON FREDRICHS

Leon Fredrichs was present for discussion regarding a drainage ditch that runs through his property in Silver Creek Township. State’s Attorney Pilcher was also present for discussion on this matter.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Drainage Board minutes from September 10 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

Planning and Zoning minutes from October 6 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

Sheriff Fridley and Deputy Sheriff Starzman were present to give an update on the transition progress with dispatch. Updates are slow, but they are assuring that everything will be ready before the move happens, and there will be no lapse in services.

Courthouse will be closed on Monday, October 13th, in observance of Native American Day.

Motion by Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the new rate of 70 cents per mile for mileage reimbursement, as the current policy reads that the county follows the state rate. This will have an effective date of October 1, 2025. Motion carried.

There being no further business before the board, motion by Larson, seconded by Peterson, to adjourn the meeting at 11:18 a.m. Motion carried.

The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

Published once on October 16, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $79.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.