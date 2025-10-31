By: admin

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, October 21, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Earl Hinricher, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to approve the minutes from the October 7 meeting, as presented. Motion carried. Motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZENS COMMENT

No public was in attendance for comment.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Motion by Peterson, seconded by Hinricher, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

Town, Townships and Schools, Monthly Remittance $82,038.44

First National Bank, Tax Liability $3,177.77

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $443.50

Axon Enterprise Inc., Dues $2,755.57

Bound Tree, Supplies $114.43

Brooks Oil, Fuel $977.50

City of Woonsocket, Utilities $62.50

Dakota Counseling – Stepping Stones, Quarterly Support $625.00

First National Bank Omaha, Supplies $815.65

Innovative, Supplies $85.88

Jerauld County Auditor, Camper Rental $614.75

KO’s Pro Service, Repairs $109.36

Menard’s, Repairs $529.00

Midwest Fire and Safety, Fire Extinguisher Services $771.00

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $1,219.78

Office Peeps, Supplies $33.16

Pennington County Jail, Transport Fees $51.10

Premier Equipment, Repairs $968.51

Quadient Leasing, Postage Rental $616.74

Timmons Construction, Inc., Repairs on 56-200-153 $196,237.18

Waste Management, Utilities $271.30

WW Tire Service, Supplies $3,232.08

HIGHWAY

Sheri Kogel, Highway Department, met with the board. Motion by Hinricher, seconded by Larson, to approve pay application for pay #2 to Timmons Construction Inc, for $196,237.18 for structure 56-200-153. Motion carried. Kogel provided an update on the quonset after visiting with insurance and contractors. Contactors are in town working on another project and plan to complete the county’s repairs next.

Motion by Peterson, seconded by Hinricher, to enter executive session at 9:13 a.m. Motion carried. Ebersdorfer declared end of executive session at 9:21 a.m.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Hinricher, to grant employee 311.08, 160 hours of PTO, based on a pro-rated number that said employee had already earned for the year. The remaining PTO for pay year 2025 will be granted at the employee’s work anniversary. Motion carried.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, for the highway department to end daylight saving time hours and go to eight-hour workdays, effective on November 3rd. Motion carried. Daylight saving time changes on November 2nd.

KELLY THOMAS, COMMUNITY HEALTH NURSE

Kelly Thomas was available to visit with the board regarding services that are offered through the community health office. Moving forward, Thomas will be sending a quarterly report for the commissioners with an ongoing yearly in-person report. Thomas stated that she is in the Sanborn County office on the fourth Thursday of each month, unless other activities for the county are scheduled differently. Thomas is available by phone at the Huron office when not in Woonsocket. Appointments should be scheduled in advance.

KATHY WINGERT AND MARLA FEISTNER, CPR TRAINING

For many years, the Sanborn County Board of Commissioners, has financially supported the two schools in the county by providing CPR classes to the respective classes desired by the superintendent’s discretion. For the 2025-2026 school year and moving forward, the state Department of Health will be financially responsible for the provided classes, due to it now being a graduation requirement. Wingert and Feistner were the two that have led this for the schools. Moving forward, the two superintendents from the respective schools will be responsible for contracting the CPR classes out to their desired certified CPR trainers.

TAMI ZIEBART, DIRECTOR OF EQUALIZATION

Motion by Hinricher, seconded by Blindauer, to enter Board of Adjustment. Motion carried.

Tami Ziebart, Director of Equalization, presented a variance for Linda Verba. By recommendation from the Planning & Zoning board, a motion was made by Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the variance as presented for Verba Outlot 2, a subdivision of the S/2 NW/4 Section 10-106-62, Twin Lake Township, for purposes of less than 10 acres being platted. Motion carried.

Chairman Ebersdorfer declared end of Board of Adjustment, to reconvene as Board of Commissioners.

By recommendation from the Planning & Zoning board, a motion was made by Larson, seconded by Hinricher, to approve the following resolution 2025-13 presented on behalf of Linda Verba. Motion carried.

Be it resolved by the Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, that the plat of VERBA OUTLOT 2, A SUBDIVISION OF THE SOUTH ½ OF THE NW ¼ OF SECTION 10, T 103 N, R 62 W OF THE 5TH P.M., SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, which has been submitted for examination pursuant to law, is hereby approved and the County Auditor is hereby instructed to endorse on such plat a copy of this Resolution and certify the same.

Dated this 21st day of October, 2025.

/s/ Jeff

Ebersdorfer,

Chairperson,

Board of County

Commissioners,

Sanborn County,

South Dakota

The undersigned does hereby certify that the above resolution was adopted by the Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, at a regular meeting held on October 21, 2025, approving the above-named plat.

/s/ Kami Moody,

Auditor,

Sanborn County

Motion by Peterson, seconded by Hinricher, to sign Resolution 2025-12, A Resolution Increasing the Fees to Purchase Assessment Data. Motion carried.

WHEREAS, the Sanborn County Commissioners support the increase of the fees associated with selling the Sanborn County property data assessment information to companies who request it.

WHEREAS, the direct costs to Sanborn County for the computer software, equipment, IT support, upgrades and contracting fees are an important part of the Assessment office budget. It was then determined that Sanborn County needs to increase the fees associated with these requests to outside companies.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Sanborn County Board of Commissioners along with Director of Equalization, Tami Ziebart, increase the fee to $2,500 plus tax for all requests of Sanborn County assessment data.

Passed and enacted this 21st day of October 2025.

/s/ Jeff

Ebersdorfer

Sanborn County

Chairman

ATTEST:

/s/ Kami Moody,

Auditor

KAREN KRUEGER, TREASURER

Motion by Hinricher, seconded by Peterson, to approve Resolution 2025-14, a Resolution providing for the cancellation of checks and warrants issued by Sanborn County Outstanding for a period of two (2) years or more. Motion carried.

WHEREAS, in accordance with SDCL 7-22-17, the board of county commissioners may, by resolution, cancel any check or warrant that has not been presented for payment at any time within two years of the date on which the check or warrant was issued and;

WHEREAS the following is a list of checks and warrants outstanding for more than two years and;

BE IT THEREFORE RESOLVED that the County Treasurer be authorized to cancel these items in the check register and cease to carry these as outstanding checks.

A-Ox Welding Supply Co. Inc. – $25.96

Redwood Toxicology Laboratory – $257.00

A-Ox Welding Supply Co. Inc. – $362.02

Dated this 21st day of October, 2025.

/s/ Jeff

Ebersdorfer,

Sanborn County

Commission Chairman

ATTEST:

/s/ Kami Moody,

Auditor

Treasurer Krueger also gave an update to the board on the financial status of the county, encouraging the board to take a deeper dive into the spending of the county as the county’s surplus funds are quickly diminishing, as they continue to repair bridges at such a high cost.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

States Attorney, Aaron Pilcher was present to give the board a recommendation regarding a drainage ditch that goes through 107-61-29 and 32. The ditch hasn’t been cleaned for 60 plus years and landowners would like action taken. Pilcher’s recommendation was that a petition needs to be presented, by landowner(s), to the board before the board can move forward with action.

Jamie Miller, custodian, met with the board to discuss door options for the 4-H building. Pricing and door size options were discussed. The board gave Miller the approval to order two 84-inch doors for the storage room. As approved by insurance, Miller will order eight new air conditioners, due to damage from the July storm. All screens damaged from the July storm have been replaced.

Motion by Larson, seconded by Peterson, to approve November 28th as an administrative leave day, declared by Governor Larry Rhoden. Motion carried. The Sanborn County courthouse will be closed November 27th and 28th to observe Thanksgiving.

Auditor Moody informed the board that she will be attending election training provided by the Secretary of State’s office on October 29 and 30. There will be another election training that is auditor based on November 19 and 20 that Moody plans to attend, also.

There being no further business before the board, motion by Hinricher, seconded by Peterson, to adjourn the meeting at 11:24 a.m. Motion carried.

The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Friday, November 4, 2025.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

