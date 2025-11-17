By: admin

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 9:00 a.m., with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Earl Hinricher, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the minutes from the October 21 meeting, as presented. Motion carried. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Hinricher, to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $3,740,217.41

Register of Deeds $2,155.00

Motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

October payroll before Deductions

Commissioner $6,452.67

Auditor $9,809.02

Treasurer $10,233.07

States Attorney $6,440.24

Courthouse $4,841.93

Assessor $10,884.88

Register of Deeds $10,061.19

Sheriff $20,779.49

Public Welfare $1,945.30

Ambulance $2,245.98

Extension $3,467.31

Weed $4,190.34

Drainage $0.00

Planning & Zoning $193.77

Road & Bridge $63,352.47

Emergency Management $771.46

Sobriety $211.02

Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Insurance $25,382.38

AFLAC, Insurance $2,062.16

BEAM, Insurance $495.06

Delta Dental, Insurance $1,185.45

Small Business, Insurance $25.00

Cincinnati Insurance Co., Insurance $492.89

Colonial Life, Insurance $126.30

First National Bank, Tax Liability $19,818.90

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $12,910.34

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $7,290.16

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $90.15

First National Bank Omaha, Direct Deposit Fee\Supplies $812.70

Governors Inn, SA HWY Safety $218.00

Agtegra Co-op, Supplies $1,357.50

AT&T Mobility, Utilities $487.27

Axon Enterprise INC., Yearly Contract $4,112.50

Blue Law Firm LLP, Court Appointed Attorney Fees $304.60

Butler Equipment, Supplies $6,310.35

Davison County Sheriff, Jail Fees $420.00

Express 2, Fuel $250.13

Daniel P. Feldhaus Reporting, Transcript $85.00

Fleet Pride Heavy Duty Parts, Supplies $1,766.50

Grow Mark INC., Supplies $1,476.20

Hillyard, Supplies $989.17

Horizon Health Care, Employee Drug Test $190.00

Kibble Equipment, Supplies $30.19

KO’s Pro Service, Repairs $83.26

Marvie Larson, Mowing $1,650.00

Level Contracting LLC, Repairs $249,082.34

McLeod’s Printing & Supply, Supplies $75.90

Menard’s, Supplies $372.26

Miner County Dispatch, 911 Services – October $3,180.83

NAPA Central, Supplies $380.85

Office Peeps, Supplies $14.49

Physicians Claims Company, Ambulance Service Fee September $626.66

Pilcher Law Firm, MyCase-Law Books $274.53

Quadient Finance, Postage $2,000.00

Runnings Supply Co., Supplies $53.59

Santel Communications, Utilities $1,321.30

South Dakota Sheriff’s Association, Annual Dues $569.90

South Dakota Municipal League Workers Compensation, Work Comp $24,636.00

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $338.36

Travis Coulthard, New Meter Box – Artesian $2,096.41

Tech Solutions, Tech Support $3,581.98

TranSource Truck & Equipment, Supplies $20,911.72

Verizon, Utilities $40.04

Xcel Energy, Utilities $49.87

NANCY FRADET, ACRISURE INSURANCE

Nancy Fradet was present to discuss health insurance options for the county’s upcoming January renewal.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall and Sheri Kogel, Highway Department, met with the board. There was discussion regarding the Quonset with a new insurance proposal, replacing the building versus repairing the end that was damaged in the July storm. The County will not move forward with repairs at this time.

Jamie VanZee and Zach Wilsey were present to discuss the current bridge projects and the timeline for the completion of the two projects. The bridge inspection plan was also reviewed with Brosz present. VanZee shared that the contract for bridge 56-200-153 has surpassed the allotted days for the road to be closed. The County is now able to deduct funds from the contract based on a daily rate. This will further be discussed when the final payment is presented.

Motion by Hinricher, seconded by Peterson, to approve the pay application for pay #2 to Level Contracting LLC for $249,082.34 for structure 56-209-000. Motion carried.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Hinricher, to sign the agreement for temporary use with Game Fish and Parks, for SW ¼ of section 15, township 108 north, range 62 of the 5th P.M. of Sanborn County, South Dakota. Motion carried.

Motion by Hinricher, seconded by Peterson, to sign the Voluntary Right of Way agreements with the Trustee of the Eudale and Helen Nielson Family Trust and Robbie Baruth and Corey Baruth, landowners of abutting properties of structure 56-030-025. Motion carried. These Right of Way agreements are for construction purposes only and are temporary.

Motion by Larson, seconded by Hinricher, to sign the Right-of-Way Certificate for 56-030-025, stating there are no rights-of-way necessary. Motion carried.

Motion by Hinricher, seconded by Peterson, to sign the Utilities Certificate Agreement stating that there are no Utilities present for bridge project 56-030-025. Motion carried.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to sell the Case nine-foot mower on the Dean-Edwards December auction. Motion carried. Larson abstained.

LIQUOR LICENSE

Hearing no objections, motion by Hinricher, seconded by Larson, to approve the following liquor licenses; motion carried:

John Doren – Retail (On-Sale) Liquor and Package (Off Sale) Liquor – DBA Doren’s Bar;

Country Pumper – Retail (On-Sale) Wine.

SHARON FREDRICHS

Sharon Fredrichs, landowner, inquired about a small portion of a drainage ditch in 107-61-29 and 32 that she and Leon Fredrichs own. State’s Attorney Aaron Pilcher was present to give the board guidance on how to proceed with legal steps. Fredrichs will pursue a petition signed by landowners and the Board of Commissioners will wait until further documentation is received.

Hinricher exited the meeting at 11:25 a.m.

TREASURER AND AUDITOR SCHEDULE

Motion by Larson, seconded by Blindauer to enter executive session at 11:30 a.m. Motion carried. Ebersdorfer declared end of executive session at 12:17 p.m.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Motion by Larson, seconded by Hinricher, to move forward with the purchase of the doors, for the storage room at the 4-H building. Motion carried.

Motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve December 24th and 26th as administrative leave days, declared by Governor Larry Rhoden. Motion carried. The Sanborn County courthouse will be closed December 24th, 25th and 26th to observe Christmas.

There being no further business before the board, motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer, to adjourn the meeting at 12:21 p.m. Motion carried. The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

