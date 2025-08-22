By: admin

Published August 22, 2025, in Area News, Around the County

Aug. 10 marked the seventh annual “Best of the West” county showcase held in Wessington Springs.

Champions from each county were invited to attend the showcase after winning their local county 4-H shows.

Those from Sanborn County who placed are as follows:

Wylie Bracha – fifth overall breeding rams;

Delaney Zoss – Champion breeding ewes, Reserve Champion market lambs, Reserve Champion breeding goats, third overall market goats;

Scarlett Radke – Reserve Champion breeding heifers;

Hope Baysinger – fifth overall breeding swine, fourth overall market swine.

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!