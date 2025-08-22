Aug. 10 marked the seventh annual “Best of the West” county showcase held in Wessington Springs.
Champions from each county were invited to attend the showcase after winning their local county 4-H shows.
Those from Sanborn County who placed are as follows:
Wylie Bracha – fifth overall breeding rams;
Delaney Zoss – Champion breeding ewes, Reserve Champion market lambs, Reserve Champion breeding goats, third overall market goats;
Scarlett Radke – Reserve Champion breeding heifers;
Hope Baysinger – fifth overall breeding swine, fourth overall market swine.
…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!
