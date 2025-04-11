By: admin

Published April 11, 2025, in Headline News, School

FFA students from Sanborn Central and Woonsocket traveled to Brookings over the weekend to participate in the South Dakota State FFA Convention. Two SCW students were highlighted for their accomplishments. Emilie Lindgren, a senior at Woonsocket High School, earned her State FFA Degree, and Bryce Larson, a senior at Sanborn Central, received the Minnehaha Co. Farm Bureau Scholarship through the South Dakota FFA Foundation.

Besides the honors received by Lindgren and Larson, 30 SCW FFA students competed in the State FFA CDE competition where Ian Octavo was recognized for placing in the top 20 of the Meat Evaluation and Technology category.

The SCW teams and student state CDE results are as follows: Agronomy team, 26th – Carter Edwards (53rd), Parker Ettswold (99th), Will Simonds (121st), and Eli White (146th); Horse Evaluation team, 16th – Aubrey Moody (29th), Westen White (67th), Layton Zoss (94th), and Ledoux Bracha (138th); Milk Quality team, 17th – Greta Bott (44th), Raily Munoz-Martinez (50th), and Yuli Garcia (63rd); Nursery/Landscape team, 11th – Cami Edwards (21st), Tori Hoffman (47th), Kaylee Viktora (76th), and Lucy Applegarth (84th); Floriculture team, 10th – Kenzie Baruth (30th), Emilie Lindgren (32nd), Kenzie Uecker (53rd), and Addy Baruth (88th); Meat Evaluation team, seventh – Ian Octavo (20th), Sam Baruth (21st), Cole Wilson (74th), and Michael Foos (110th); Natural Resources team, 12th – Bryce Larson (37th), Payton Uecker (46th), Grant Edwards (68th), and Caleb Kneen (74th).

The results of SCW students who competed individually are as follows: Hudson Fouberg in Veterinary Science, 90th; Alex Anderson in Ag Mechanics, 31st; and Danielle Brooks in Poultry, 46th.

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!