Published May 30, 2025, in Area News, Artesian, Headline News, Letcher, Woonsocket

The communities of Artesian, Letcher and Woonsocket all held Memorial Day programs to honor local heroes who have served and are serving their country in the military. The day started with a program in Letcher, where Todd Welch was the guest speaker, and this year’s Miss Poppy, Isla Swenson, was honored with placing the commemorative poppy wreath at the podium. Jill Pulkrabek provided music during the program, and Shelby Olson played Taps after the firing squad saluted the departed soldiers.

Woonsocket held their program next, and prior to the program held in the Woonsocket Community Center, Legion members gathered at the cemetery and courthouse lawn to honor the “Unknown Dead,” and a ceremonial salute was made to honor the deceased. The program for the event at the community center included Kaylie Robinson, American Legion Scholarship winner, presenting her winning essay, and Girls’ Stater Emilie Lindgren and Boys’ Stater Camden Rassel presenting “In Flanders Field” and “America’s Response.” The Town ‘N Kountry Red Group 4-H Club then presented their part of the program with a message focused on “Freedom Isn’t Free” and “We Will Never Forget.”

The Artesian American Legion conducted their program on Monday afternoon with Lara Brink and Kara Mernaugh providing the music. The grandchildren of Post Commander Karen Lambert and Post Chaplin Karen Klinkner placed poppies on the Cross of Remembrance. Jeremy White of Letcher was the featured speaker. Quilts of Valor were presented to three individuals from the same family who are all veterans of war – Patrick Mernaugh, a Vietnam Veteran, and his sons, Seth Mernaugh and Guy Mernaugh, both Iraq War Veterans. A Quilt of Honor was presented to Joyce Olson. Olson and Jill Olson shared a moving tribute to David Olson who passed away 19 years ago from service-connected cancer.

At all three services, the local American Legion Auxiliary served lunch for all attendees.

