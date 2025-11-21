By: admin

Published November 21, 2025, in School

The Woonsocket team competed in the District 6B Oral Interpretation contest on Nov. 4 at Huron. The following students advanced to the region meet in DeSmet on Nov. 17: Andie Aughenbaugh – advanced in serious reading; McKenzie Baruth and Oscar Anderson – advanced in duet; Jalyn Grassel, Andie Aughenbaugh, McKenzie Baruth, and Oscar Anderson – advanced in reader’s theatre; Halle Linn – alternate in storytelling.

The Sanborn Cenral team competed in the District Oral Interp at Mitchell.

Results are as follows: Olivia Conrad – third and advanced to Regions in humorous; Lucy Applegarth received third and advanced to Regions in poetry; the readers theatre group of Ian Octavo, Riley Kneen, Hudson Fouberg, and Miley Adams earned third place and advanced to Regions; Temperance Salathe – third place in non-original oratory and is an alternate for regions and sixth place in storytelling; Sean Bitterman received sixth place in serious; and Westen White and Ledoux Bracha received sixth place in duet.

Sanborn Central students advancing to Regions will compete Monday, Nov. 24, in Mitchell.

All of the students did an amazing job this season! Good luck to those advancing to regions.

