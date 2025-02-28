By: admin

The Blackhawks had doubleheaders in Huron and Lake Preston this week. It wasn’t much for competition for the Lady Blackhawks, but the varsity boys split their games. The first night of play was on Tuesday, Feb. 18, in Huron against James Valley Christian (JVC). There was no junior varsity girls’ game, so the night started with the JV Blackhawk boys beating the JV Vikings 68-45.

The next game was the varsity ladies dominating the Vikings with a final score of 55-15.

The final game of the night was the varsity boys’ game, and it was more exciting, with both teams being evenly matched up and similar in skill sets. The Blackhawks had a slow start, ending the first quarter down 15-23, but then went head-to-head with the Vikings for the rest of the game. However, they still fell short with a final score of 65-72, JVC.

The Blackhawks traveled to Lake Preston to take on the Iroquois/Lake Preston Sharks in a doubleheader, and all four teams came home with wins under their belts. The JV girls started with a 41-29 victory over the JV Shark ladies.

The SCW JV boys added another solid victory to their record as they finished their game with a 61-35 win over the JV Sharks.

The varsity Lady Blackhawks conquered the Lady Sharks, 54-24, behind Boschee’s 21 points, four rebounds and six steals for their final game of the regular season.

The final game of the night was, once again, more competitive for the boys, but this time ended in the Blackhawks’ favor with a 65-48 win over the Iroquois/Lake Preston sharks.

The Lady Blackhawks finished the regular season with a 17-3 record. They had their first region tournament game on Tuesday, Feb. 25, against Howard in Forestburg, starting at 7 p.m. If the Lady Blackhawks win their game on Tuesday, they will play the final round of Regions tonight (Thursday) in Madison at 7:30 p.m. against an undetermined opponent at press time. The boys will play their final game of the regular season on Friday, Feb. 28, in Forestburg in a 281-Conference rematch against Wessington Springs. Start time is 4 p.m. with junior high, followed by C team, JV and varsity.

