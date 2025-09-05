By: admin

Published September 5, 2025, in Sports

On Thursday, Aug. 28, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket cross country team traveled to the Wild Oak Golf Course in Mitchell to participate in their first meet of the season, the Mitchell Invitational.

To kick off the beautiful afternoon of races, the junior varsity girls lined up for some strong competition in their 3K meet. A 3K race is approximately 1.9 miles in distance. SCW runner Emrie VonEye took first place with a time of 12 minutes 35 seconds (12:35), and Hayden Eagle placed seventh with 16:15.

For the junior varsity boys’ 3K meet, Kahle Johnson earned second with a time of 12:00, Mason Anderson got eighth with 13:14, SJ Schlicht came in 11th with 14:03, Coletan Schlicht placed 16th with 15:04, and Gabe Lindgren finished in 17th with 15:06.

The 5K varsity races came up next. A 5K route is about 3.1 miles in length. For the SCW girls, Andie Aughenbaugh placed 7th with a time of 25:47, and Lainey Goertz came in 10th with 27:08.

In the boys 5K race, Jackson Wolter placed eighth with a time of 20:25, Liam Terkildsen came in 17th with 23:43, and Mathias Lindgren finished 23rd with 26:35.

The SCW cross country team’s next meet is Thursday, Sept. 4, in Redfield.

