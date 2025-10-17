SCW cross country wraps up regular season with busy week

By:
Published October 17, 2025, in Headline News, Sports

On Monday, Oct. 6, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket cross country team traveled to Howard. It was a cool afternoon, but a great day to run, as the team had three members medal and three members earn ribbons for placing in the top 20 finishers.

In the 5K varsity girls run, SCW runner Emrie VonEye captured first place and earned a medal with a time of 19 minutes and 24.53 seconds. Liz Boschee also medaled in 17th place with a time of 22:32.82. Lainey Goertz finished with 23:06.97.

In the varsity boys run, Jackson Wolter earned a medal in sixth place with a time of 17:34.84. Kahle Johnson finished at 19:40.35, Liam Terkildsen earned a time of 20:48.95, Mathias Lindgren crossed the line at 20:58.63, Mason Anderson got a time of 21:14.15, and SJ Schlicht ended with a time of 21:20.99.

For the junior varsity runners in their 3K race, Hayden Eagle earned a ribbon in fifth place in the girls’ division at 14:10.61. In the boys’ category, Gabe Lindgren claimed a ribbon in 10th place with a time of 13:48.98, and Coletan Schlicht obtained a ribbon in 18th place at 14:49.63.

On Thursday, Oct. 9, the SCW team was on the road again, this time heading south to the Parkston Country Club to participate in the Ethan/Parkston Cross Country meet. It was a warm and buggy afternoon, but the team pulled through and finished their races.

In the boys 4K junior varsity run, C. Schlicht finished in 20 minutes and 33 seconds, and G. Lindgren ended with a time of 21:53.

In the girls 5K varsity run, Andie Aughenbaugh earned a time of 23:08, and Goertz finished with 24:21.

In the boys 5K run, Wolter was the only SCW runner to medal, earning third place with a time of 17:51. Johnson got a time of 20:08, Terkildsen booked 20:53, S. Schlicht recorded a time of 22:27, Anderson got 22:56, and M. Lindgren finished with a time of 23:50.

The varsity runners headed to Burke on Wednesday, Oct. 15, to participate in the Region meet; the top runners will stamp their ticket to the State meet on Saturday, Oct. 25, in Huron.

…See a team picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    October 2025
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    September 28, 2025 September 29, 2025 September 30, 2025 October 1, 2025 October 2, 2025 October 3, 2025 October 4, 2025
    October 5, 2025 October 6, 2025 October 7, 2025 October 8, 2025 October 9, 2025 October 10, 2025 October 11, 2025
    October 12, 2025 October 13, 2025 October 14, 2025 October 15, 2025 October 16, 2025 October 17, 2025 October 18, 2025
    October 19, 2025 October 20, 2025 October 21, 2025 October 22, 2025 October 23, 2025 October 24, 2025 October 25, 2025
    October 26, 2025 October 27, 2025 October 28, 2025 October 29, 2025 October 30, 2025 October 31, 2025 November 1, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 