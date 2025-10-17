By: admin

Published October 17, 2025, in Headline News, Sports

On Monday, Oct. 6, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket cross country team traveled to Howard. It was a cool afternoon, but a great day to run, as the team had three members medal and three members earn ribbons for placing in the top 20 finishers.

In the 5K varsity girls run, SCW runner Emrie VonEye captured first place and earned a medal with a time of 19 minutes and 24.53 seconds. Liz Boschee also medaled in 17th place with a time of 22:32.82. Lainey Goertz finished with 23:06.97.

In the varsity boys run, Jackson Wolter earned a medal in sixth place with a time of 17:34.84. Kahle Johnson finished at 19:40.35, Liam Terkildsen earned a time of 20:48.95, Mathias Lindgren crossed the line at 20:58.63, Mason Anderson got a time of 21:14.15, and SJ Schlicht ended with a time of 21:20.99.

For the junior varsity runners in their 3K race, Hayden Eagle earned a ribbon in fifth place in the girls’ division at 14:10.61. In the boys’ category, Gabe Lindgren claimed a ribbon in 10th place with a time of 13:48.98, and Coletan Schlicht obtained a ribbon in 18th place at 14:49.63.

On Thursday, Oct. 9, the SCW team was on the road again, this time heading south to the Parkston Country Club to participate in the Ethan/Parkston Cross Country meet. It was a warm and buggy afternoon, but the team pulled through and finished their races.

In the boys 4K junior varsity run, C. Schlicht finished in 20 minutes and 33 seconds, and G. Lindgren ended with a time of 21:53.

In the girls 5K varsity run, Andie Aughenbaugh earned a time of 23:08, and Goertz finished with 24:21.

In the boys 5K run, Wolter was the only SCW runner to medal, earning third place with a time of 17:51. Johnson got a time of 20:08, Terkildsen booked 20:53, S. Schlicht recorded a time of 22:27, Anderson got 22:56, and M. Lindgren finished with a time of 23:50.

The varsity runners headed to Burke on Wednesday, Oct. 15, to participate in the Region meet; the top runners will stamp their ticket to the State meet on Saturday, Oct. 25, in Huron.

…See a team picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!