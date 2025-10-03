By: admin

Published October 3, 2025, in Sports

On Tuesday, Sept. 23, the Wolsey-Wessington Warbirds flew into Forestburg for a night of volleyball against the SCW Lady Blackhawks. The seventh-grade girls played first and split with their opponents with scores of 25-22 and 19-25. The eighth graders played next and SCW took the win with set scores of 25-18 and 25-16. The junior high girls were followed by the C-team who split two sets and couldn’t play a third due to a time constraint.

The junior varsity then took their turn on the court, and the SCW JV ladies ended their game with a win in three sets with scores of 18-25, 25-16 and 15-10.

The night ended with the varsity match as a good contest, but the Lady Blackhawks lost momentum and ended the night with a loss in four sets. Scores were 21-25, 25-22, 15-25 and 13-25.

The SCW varsity Lady Blackhawks fall to 8-6 on the year bringing them into a busy week with their next game played on Tuesday, Sept. 30 against Highmore-Harrold in Woonsocket followed by their game against James Valley Christian in Huron on Thursday, Oct. 2, the 281 Conference Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 4 in Wessington Springs and their game against Sunshine Bible Academy at SBA on Tuesday, Oct. 7.

…See individual stats and a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!