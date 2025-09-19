By: admin

Published September 19, 2025, in Headline News, School

On Tuesday, Sept. 9, the Lady Blackhawks hosted the Corsica-Stickney Jaguars for a night of volleyball in Woonsocket. The junior varsity had a good matchup and came out with a victory over the younger Jaguar ladies in two sets, 25-14 and 25-20.

The varsity Lady Blackhawks fought really hard to come back from a first set deficit but fell to the Lady Jags in four sets with scores of 11-25, 22-25, 26-24 and 25-27.

Next up, the Lady Blackhawks welcomed the Parkston volleyball team to Forestburg on Thursday, Sept. 11. The JV girls suffered a tough defeat to the younger Lady Trojans in three sets with scores of 25-22, 15-25 and 7-15.

The varsity match was nothing less than a back-and-forth contest with the Lady Blackhawks not being able to hold on and fell to the Parkston ladies in five sets with scores of 23-25, 26-24, 17-25, 26-24 and 10-15.

On Saturday, Sept. 13, the varsity Lady Blackhawks competed in the Wolsey-Wessington Invitational Tournament. The SCW ladies brought home second place after beating Langford (22-25, 25-7, 25-15), Marty (25-6, 25-9), Sunshine Bible (25-21, 25-7) and losing a tight contest to Wolsey-Wessington (23-25, 24-26).

The Lady Blackhawks took on Wessington Springs on Tuesday, and their next time on the court will be against the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Raiders in Rutland on Saturday, Sept. 20, starting at 1 p.m. They have a rematch against Wolsey-Wessington next Tuesday, Sept. 23, at Sanborn Central. As always, all schools are livestreaming their home games online, and both Sanborn Central and Woonsocket have television channels with Santel to catch all the Blackhawks’ action.

…Read details and see a picture from the games in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!