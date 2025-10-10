By: admin

Published October 10, 2025, in Headline News, Sports

On Tuesday, Sept. 30, the Lady Blackhawks hosted Highmore-Harrold in Woonsocket. The night started with a junior high game for just seventh graders, and they were victorious in two sets with scores of 25-17 and 25-23.

The junior varsity girls were up next, and they played the closest game so far this season with set scores of 23-25, 25-23 and 12-15 ending in favor of the visiting Pirates.

The varsity ladies played in the final game of the evening, and they started off strong, lost a little steam and then held on to finish on top for a five-set win against the Pirates. Set scores were 25-18, 26-24, 21-25, 23-25 and 15-13.

On Thursday, Oct. 2, the Lady Blackhawks traveled to Huron to play the James Valley Christian (JVC) Vikings and came home with a clean sweep of victories for the night. The junior high girls started with the seventh grade winning in three sets with scores of 25-21, 19-25 and 15-7. They were followed by the eighth graders who also won in three sets with scores of 26-28, 25-16 and 17-15.

The junior varsity ladies were up next, and the younger Lady Blackhawks easily took the win from the Vikings in two sets with scores of 25-14 and 25-16.

In the final game of the night, SCW’s varsity squad walked away with a victory in three sets against the JVC girl with set scores of 25-8, 25-7 and 25-21.

On Saturday, Oct. 4, it was all varsity when the Lady Blackhawks competed in the 281 Conference Tournament in Wessington Springs and came home with third place for their efforts. Their first round had them up against the Iroquois/Lake Preston Sharks and they won in two sets with scores of 25-20 and 25-23.

The semi-final round of the tournament found the Lady Blackhawks up against the eventual tournament champs, the Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots, and the SCW ladies lost in two sets with scores of 8-25 and 15-25.

In the third-place match, the SCW ladies had a rematch against the Highmore-Harrold Pirates, and the Lady Blackhawks came out on top in two sets with scores of 25-20 and 25-23.

With five games added last week, the Lady Blackhawks improve to 12-7 for the season. They played Sunshine Bible at SBA on Tuesday, Oct. 7, and they play Tripp-Delmont/Armour in Woonsocket tonight (Thursday). They have another busy week next week with games on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. All games can be seen in person, on TV or streaming online.

