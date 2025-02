By: admin

Published January 31, 2025, in Sports

The SCW sixth-grade girls’ basketball team won another tournament over the weekend. The tournament took place in Mt. Vernon, and the girls played teams from Mitchell and Mt. Vernon and won both their games to take first place in their second tournament in a week’s time, and they took over the number one spot in their age group in the Mitchell Rec League.

