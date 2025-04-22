By: admin

Published April 22, 2025, in Headline News, Sports

On Thursday, April 17, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket varsity track team headed to DeSmet to compete on a very blustery day. Teams and individuals at the meet were recognized to eighth place.

The SCW girls’ track results are as follows: 3200M Run – Andie Aughenbaugh, second place (13:42, personal record); 100M Hurdles – Liz Boschee in second (16:38), Lainey Goertz in seventh (18:14), Alexa Goertz in eighth (18.56); 300M Hurdles – Boschee in second (51.11), L. Goertz in fourth (51.72), A. Goertz in fifth (52.78); High Jump – Boschee in first (5’ 5”, personal and school record).

The SCW boys’ track results are as follows: 300M Hurdles – Grant Edwards in fifth place (46.23, personal record); 4x100M Relay – Dawson Baye-Larson, Teagen Eggleston, Eli White and Westen White in seventh (50.51); Triple Jump – Edwards in fourth (37’ 2.5”).

For their next meets, the SCW track members traveled to Howard on Tuesday, April 22, and then travel to Mt. Vernon on Friday, April 25.

…See a team picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!