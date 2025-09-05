SCW varsity volleyball heads to early bird tournament

On Tuesday, Aug. 26, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Blackhawks varsity volleyball team traveled to Alexandria for the first evening of the Hanson Early Bird Volleyball Tournament. The SCW girls met the Avon Pirates on the court for a back-and-forth contest, but the Pirates got the better of the Blackhawks in the end. SCW lost in two sets with scores of 24-26 and 19-25.

On Thursday, Aug. 28, the Lady Blackhawks were back on the court in Alexandria with better outcomes this time. In their first game, SCW met the Platte/Geddes Black Panthers and defeated them two sets to none, with set scores of 25-17 and 25-17.

In a well-matched final game of the tournament, the Blackhawks met the Hanson Beaverettes and took the match two sets to one, with scores of 16-25, 25-19 and 25-21.

The two wins on Thursday landed a fifth-place finish for the Lady Blackhawks.

To kick off the regular-season games, the SCW ladies headed back to Alexandria to take on the Beaverettes once again on Tuesday, Sept. 2, then they travel to Ethan on Thursday, Sept. 4 (today).

