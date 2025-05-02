SCW youth volleyball season comes to an end

By:
Published May 2, 2025, in Sports

In the second semester of the school year, the fifth and sixth grade girls have a volleyball season that spans a couple of months in March and April. Each year, they play scrimmages but also play against teams from a few area schools, including Iroquois/Lake Preston, Wessington Springs and Redfield, among others. This type of season is essential in getting the SCW Lady Blackhawks prepared for competitive play when they enter seventh grade and the junior high level of competition. 

See pictures of the teams in this week's issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

