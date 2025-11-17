By: admin

Published November 17, 2025, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

On Wednesday, Nov. 5, nearly 90 people gathered for a Family Game Night, which was hosted as part of London Metzger’s senior project experience. The event brought together community members of all ages, from three-year-olds to grandparents, highlighting the power of play to connect generations. The inside of Spirit of Faith Church was filled with laughter, conversation and many friendly competitions.

At her event, families enjoyed an option to play more than 20 games set up throughout the church offering something for everyone, from classic favorites like UNO and Yahtzee to fun games for young kids like Don’t Break the Ice and Pop the Pig. A Thrivent grant made it possible to provide pizza for everyone with no cost to attend.

