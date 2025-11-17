Senior project brings families and friends together for an evening of fun and connection

By:
Published November 17, 2025, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

On Wednesday, Nov. 5, nearly 90 people gathered for a Family Game Night, which was hosted as part of London Metzger’s senior project experience. The event brought together community members of all ages, from three-year-olds to grandparents, highlighting the power of play to connect generations. The inside of Spirit of Faith Church was filled with laughter, conversation and many friendly competitions. 

At her event, families enjoyed an option to play more than 20 games set up throughout the church offering something for everyone, from classic favorites like UNO and Yahtzee to fun games for young kids like Don’t Break the Ice and Pop the Pig. A Thrivent grant made it possible to provide pizza for everyone with no cost to attend. 

…Read on and see pictures in Nov. 13’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    November 2025
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    October 26, 2025 October 27, 2025 October 28, 2025 October 29, 2025 October 30, 2025 October 31, 2025 November 1, 2025
    November 2, 2025 November 3, 2025 November 4, 2025 November 5, 2025 November 6, 2025 November 7, 2025 November 8, 2025
    November 9, 2025 November 10, 2025 November 11, 2025 November 12, 2025 November 13, 2025 November 14, 2025 November 15, 2025
    November 16, 2025 November 17, 2025 November 18, 2025 November 19, 2025 November 20, 2025 November 21, 2025 November 22, 2025
    November 23, 2025 November 24, 2025 November 25, 2025 November 26, 2025 November 27, 2025 November 28, 2025 November 29, 2025
    November 30, 2025 December 1, 2025 December 2, 2025 December 3, 2025 December 4, 2025 December 5, 2025 December 6, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 