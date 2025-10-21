By: admin

Woonsocket senior Hunter Fenske, left, is pictured making a presentation to members of the Heart and Sole Cancer Walk committee at the home football game last Friday night.

Every year, the SCW volleyball team holds a Dig Pink Night or a Cancer Awareness event during the month of October, as it is Breast Cancer Awareness month; however, this year, Woonsocket senior Hunter Fenske decided to do something similar at a home football game for his senior project.

​ At his “Tackle Breast Cancer” Night at the game against the MVP Titans last Friday night, Fenske presented committee members of the Heart and Sole Cancer Walk in Mitchell with a check for a little over $1,800 to help people in the area who are fighting cancer. He raised the money by selling shirts for his event to the public and selling headbands and socks to members of the Bucks’ football team to wear during the month of awareness. He also gave all the team members an arm sleeve with a pink ribbon on it to wear at games during the month of October.

