Published March 14, 2025

February was National Children’s Dental Health Month, and two seniors at Woonsocket High School decided to take the opportunity to organize presentations to promote the importance of healthy teeth and gums in the Woonsocket Elementary for their senior projects. Summer Beekman and Emilie Lindgren both intend to pursue a dental hygiene degree after graduating high school making their choice to promote dental health month pertinent to their future goals. In addition, Makenzie Schley has plans to go to school to become a physical therapy assistant, so she also decided to capitalize on the idea of talking to younger students about the career choice she is making and what it all entails.

