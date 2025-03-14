Senior projects promote work in healthcare

By:
Published March 14, 2025, in Headline News, Sports

February was National Children’s Dental Health Month, and two seniors at Woonsocket High School decided to take the opportunity to organize presentations to promote the importance of healthy teeth and gums in the Woonsocket Elementary for their senior projects. Summer Beekman and Emilie Lindgren both intend to pursue a dental hygiene degree after graduating high school making their choice to promote dental health month pertinent to their future goals. In addition, Makenzie Schley has plans to go to school to become a physical therapy assistant, so she also decided to capitalize on the idea of talking to younger students about the career choice she is making and what it all entails.

…Read on and see pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

