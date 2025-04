By: admin

Viola Josephine White, 96, of Woonsocket, passed away peacefully on Jan. 3, 2025, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket. A celebration of life will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 19, at the Woonsocket Community Center. Inurnment will be at the Eventide Cemetery with a meal and time of fellowship immediately following.