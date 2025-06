By: admin

Published June 6, 2025, in Public Notices

Ruth Holter, of Houston, Texas, passed away May 2, 2025.

An interment service will be held Sunday, June 15, at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Cemetery, rural Letcher. A worship service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Storla Lutheran Church. A light lunch will be served following the worship service at about 12:30 p.m. at the Storla Fellowship Center.