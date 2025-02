By: admin

Published February 14, 2025, in Obituaries

Mardella Ann Uken, 96, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 at Peace Lutheran Church (5509 W. 41st St., Sioux Falls, SD 57106) with refreshments and fellowship to follow. Interment will be private at Spencer Cemetery, in Spencer at a later date.

For full obituary and online registry, please visit www.millerfh.com.