Published July 11, 2025, in Obituaries

Shirley Mae Burnett, 84, of Huron, passed away on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at Avantara – Huron.

Her funeral service was Wednesday, July 2, at the Kuhler Funeral Home, with burial in the Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery. Her visitation was held prior to the service on Wednesday.

Shirley Mae Johnson, the daughter of Vern and Regina (Buzeyn) Johnson, was born on Sept. 4, 1940, in De Smet. Shirley attended schools in De Smet and Huron.

Shirley married Arlie Burnett on July 25, 1959, at her parent’s home in rural Huron. The couple lived in Colorado for two years while Arlie was in the service and then returned to Huron.

Shirley was a member of the First United Methodist Church (now Faith Alive Church) and served as the Sanctuary Seward.

Shirley worked as a housekeeper for many of her friends. She also volunteered at the Violet Tschetter Nursing Home. Shirley liked to collect owl figurines. She also loved to bake.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Arlie, of Huron; one brother, Robert (Mary Ellen) Johnson of De Smet; two sisters-in-law, Jessie Root of Huron and Beverly Allbee of Woonsocket; and many nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her grandparents; her parents; two sisters, Audrey (Carl) Bitner and Wanda (Leo) Sevesind; one brother, Raymond (Madeline) Johnson; one nephew, Steven Johnson; and several brothers- and sisters-in-law.