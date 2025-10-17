Sonja Corbin

Madison

By:
Published October 17, 2025, in Obituaries

Sonja Lee Corbin, 87, of Madison, died on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison. 

Services were held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 15, at the Willoughby Funeral Home. Interment was at Prairie Flower Cemetery immediately following the service. Visitation was one hour preceding the service.

Sonja Lee Woodraska was born Nov. 30, 1937, in Mitchell. She was the first born of Rolland and Josephine (Stach) Woodraska of Letcher. She grew up in the Letcher and Artesian area and moved to Carthage during her late teens, graduating in May 1956 from Carthage High School. On June 8, 1956, she was united in marriage to Robert “Kurt” Corbin in St. Charles, Ill., where they lived several years before returning to the Miner County area.

Sonja was known for her baking skills, sewing abilities and making family welcome for huge family gatherings. She loved animals. Her grandchildren were the delight of her life. She loved doing puzzles at Bethel Lutheran Home and participating in the activities provided there, especially the music programs.

Sonja is survived by her daughters, Jody (Kenny) Johnson of Madison, Dawn Bergan of Madison and Bobbi (Steven) Lund of Howard; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Sonja was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kurt; sister, Bonnie Blocker; brother, Lowell Woodraska; niece, Stephanie Jones; and son-in-law, Doug Bergan.

