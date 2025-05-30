By: admin

Obituaries

Terrence “Terry” Edward Hendrick, 77, of Lake Nebagamon, Wisconsin, formerly of Woonsocket, S.D., and Northome, Minn., passed away peacefully on March 28, 2025, surrounded by family and loved ones. His passing marks the end of a life well-lived, full of love, service, and dedication to his community.

A celebration of life will be held on June 28, at the Lake Nebagamon Auditorium, visitation at 10:30 a.m., service at 11 a.m. with a meal to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Northwestern High School Athletic Fund in honor of Terry’s enduring support of local youth sports.

Terry was born on April 8, 1947, in Mitchell, South Dakota, to Jerome and LaVon Hendrick. He was also deeply loved and influenced by his maternal grandparents, Ed and Hannah Oddy, who played a special and lasting role in his life.

Terry received his early education in local schools before continuing his studies at the University of South Dakota. There, he became an active and valued member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity, forging lifelong friendships and connections. Terry then moved to Custer, South Dakota where he met his future wife Barb while she was working at Custer State Park. Their shared love for nature and adventure soon blossomed into a lifelong partnership. Terry and Barb were married on Nov. 28, 1975, in Ohio, and together they built a beautiful family. Barb tirelessly cared for Terry for many years.

Terry was immensely proud of his three children: Dave, Hannah, and Betsy. His commitment to their well-being and success was unwavering, and he could always be found cheering on the sidelines of their youth sports games, if not coaching. Terry’s presence in their lives was a constant source of encouragement and pride.

In addition to his role as a father, Terry’s love and dedication extended to his grandchildren, Burgess (11) and Alice (1 month), who brought him immense joy. He was always excited to see them and offer wisdom and Werther’s candies to Burgess.

Terry had a distinguished career, working for many years with the South Dakota Department of Education and later Catholic Charities Bureau of the Superior Diocese. His professional work was marked by a deep commitment to improving the quality of life for people with developmental disabilities, fair access to services, and independent living. He was also well known for his work in the broadcast booth for WNXR Radio and I-Fan, most often in support of Northwestern High School Athletics. This added a layer of connection that allowed families and friends to support young athletes across rural Wisconsin and beyond.

Terry is survived by his devoted wife, Barb; his children, Dave (Crystal) of Iron Mountain, Mich., Hannah (Bryant) of Minneapolis, Minn., and Betsy (Patrick) of Lawrence, Kan.; his grandchildren, Burgess and Alice; and his siblings, John (Lorna) of Minneapolis, Minn., and Sara Hendrick Breeze of St. Paul, Minn.; his nephews, Paul (Lynne) Hendrick of Coon Rapids, Minn., Matthew (Cora) Breeze of St. Paul, Minn., and Phil Wilcox, Boston, Mass.; and his niece Christine (Shane) Correll of Menasha, Wis. He is also survived by great-nieces and nephews, and many dear friends who will miss him profoundly.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Jerome and LaVon Hendrick; his maternal grandparents, Edward and Hannah Oddy; paternal grandparents, Thomas and Evelyn Hendrick; and his sister, Mary Hendrick Wilcox.

Terry’s family, friends, and all who knew him will forever remember his generosity, storytelling, good music, love of history, and his dedication to community. His legacy of kindness, devotion, and service will live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know him.