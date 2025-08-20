The WWSSC football team debuts as the Bucks this Friday

By:
Published August 20, 2025, in Headline News, Sports

This year’s seniors playing for the Bucks’ football varsity team are pictured back row, left to right: Ethan Amick, Damien Knippling, Trisdon Larson, Grady Gran, Luke Larson, Colby Flowers, McCoy Schulz and Will Simonds; front row: Dawson Baye-Larson, Hunter Fenske, Oscar Anderson, Clay Moody and Hayes Havlik; not pictured: Grant Edwards and Jaden Martin.

The Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central football co-op will start the 2025 season this Friday night with a game against the Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan Seahawks starting at 7 p.m. in Wessington Springs. They will take the field for the first time as the WWSSC Bucks. Prior to this year, the football co-op had the Blackhawks mascot, but in order to keep the football co-op separate from the SCW co-op, all three schools decided by student vote to switch to the Bucks, and this Friday night will be the start of their first season with the new mascot.

Returning starters from last year are seniors Dawson Baye-Larson, Clay Moody, Luke Larson, Grant Edwards, Hayes Havlik, Colby Flowers, Grady Gran and Hunter Fenske and juniors Wesley Molnar and Nathan Gaikowski. With this experience behind them, these starters will be expected to continue their outstanding performances or to take the lead in some of the roles that were left empty by graduates.

…Read on in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

