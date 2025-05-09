By: admin

Published May 9, 2025, in School

The Nedved Media Group that owns the Q107 radio station in Mitchell announced their Elite Eight Academic Award winners last week. Woonsocket seniors Alexa Goertz, Emilie Lindgren and Camden Rassel all received the honor.

The award began in 2018 to recognize outstanding students in the radio station’s listening area. Nominations are submitted by a member of the school district. Eligible candidates must be a junior or senior in high school, have a 3.5 grade point average or higher and be involved in school and community activities.

