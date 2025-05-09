Three from Woonsocket named Academic Elite Eight

By:
Published May 9, 2025, in School

The Nedved Media Group that owns the Q107 radio station in Mitchell announced their Elite Eight Academic Award winners last week. Woonsocket seniors Alexa Goertz, Emilie Lindgren and Camden Rassel all received the honor.

The award began in 2018 to recognize outstanding students in the radio station’s listening area. Nominations are submitted by a member of the school district. Eligible candidates must be a junior or senior in high school, have a 3.5 grade point average or higher and be involved in school and community activities.

…Read on and see a picture in the week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    May 2025
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    April 27, 2025 April 28, 2025 April 29, 2025 April 30, 2025 May 1, 2025 May 2, 2025 May 3, 2025
    May 4, 2025 May 5, 2025 May 6, 2025 May 7, 2025 May 8, 2025 May 9, 2025 May 10, 2025
    May 11, 2025 May 12, 2025 May 13, 2025 May 14, 2025 May 15, 2025 May 16, 2025 May 17, 2025
    May 18, 2025 May 19, 2025 May 20, 2025 May 21, 2025 May 22, 2025 May 23, 2025 May 24, 2025
    May 25, 2025 May 26, 2025 May 27, 2025 May 28, 2025 May 29, 2025 May 30, 2025 May 31, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 