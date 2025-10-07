Train and vehicle accident claims one life

By:
Published October 7, 2025, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

On Saturday, Oct. 4, at around 4:30 p.m. a train struck a pickup about seven miles southwest of Woonsocket, near the Cuthbert intersection of 399th Avenue and 237th Street. There were two men in the truck who were working in the area as a fencing crew for a local farmer. No names were released at press time, but both men in the pickup were from Rosharon, Texas. The 30-year-old driver died at the scene of the accident, while the 29-year-old passenger was taken by ambulance to the Mitchell hospital and was determined to have suffered minor injuries. The 41-year-old engineer of the train is from Aberdeen and was not injured in the collision.

