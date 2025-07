By: admin

Published July 18, 2025, in Sports

Over the weekend, the Hawks boys’ basketball traveling team earned the championship in their division at the Siouxland Sports Academy Tournament that was held in Sioux City, Iowa. They went undefeated, winning four games. Their opponents were 402 Goonz from Nebraska, Norfolk D-league from Nebraska, SSA of Sioux City and Meerfam of Iowa.

