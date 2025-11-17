Twelve from Sanborn County attend National FFA convention

By:
Published November 17, 2025, in School

The 98th National FFA Convention and Expo was held Oct. 28 through Nov. 1 in Indianapolis, Ind. Twelve FFA students from the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket chapter, Parker Ettswold, Eli White, Cole Wilson, Sam Baruth, Carter Edwards, Layton Zoss, Waverley Hagman, Megan Kogel, Danielle Brooks, Alexis Dowling, Aubrey Moody and Gavin Scofield, traveled with advisors Todd Welch and Darin Schmiedt and chaperone Liz Brooks to participate in the five-day trip. The SCW FFA group were a part of a record-breaking 73,000-plus attendees from across the country. The FFA National Convention is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many students. Their days were filled with workshops, community service and fun happenings.

