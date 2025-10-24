Two qualify for state run

Published October 24, 2025, in Headline News, Sports

On Wednesday, Oct. 15, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket cross country team traveled to Burke on a very foggy day for the SDHSAA Region 3B cross country meet. Out of the ten SCW runners who participated in the meet, two athletes, Jackson Wolter and Emrie VonEye, qualified for the state meet by finishing in the top 20.

In the girls 5K competition, VonEye earned fourth place with a time of 20 minutes and 44 seconds. Lainey Goertz finished with 23:31, Andie Aughenbaugh got 23:32, Liz Boschee navigated the route in 25:00, and Hayden Eagle concluded in 26:25.

In the boys 5K run, Wolter secured sixth place with a time of 18:07. Kahle Johnson got a time of 20:03, Liam Terkildsen traversed the course in 20:59, Mathias Lindgren crossed the finish line at 21:49, and SJ Schlicht ended with a time of 22:56.

Wolter and VonEye now head to Huron to participate in the South Dakota State Cross Country Meet on Saturday, Oct. 25. 

