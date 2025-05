By: admin

Published May 9, 2025, in Area News, Artesian

The Union Farmhands 4-H Club volunteered their time on Wednesday, April 30, at 5:30 p.m. to paint and replace boards on the picnic tables and bleachers for the Artesian ball field. Once the work was completed, the group enjoyed a meal and refreshments provided by the parents. Travis King transported all the supplies for the project, and the Peers provided a work site, tools, and heavy equipment to get the job done.

