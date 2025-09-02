Vera Zastrow

Wessington Springs

By:
Published September 2, 2025, in Obituaries

Vera Mae Zastrow, 94, of Wessington Springs, died Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, at Weskota Manor in Wessington Springs. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Vera Mae Longden was born on April 16, 1931, in Vale, to Earl P. and Florence J. (Reimer) Longden. She received an education in Vale, Sturgis, and Chamberlain. On Nov. 26, 1949, she married Joseph “Joe” Zastrow in Chamberlain. They lived in Brule County until 1959, when they purchased a ranch in Buffalo County. Vera lived there until 2001.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Altar Society, and the American Legion Auxiliary in Gann Valley.

Vera is survived by her children, Jerome (Marilyn) Zastrow of Woonsocket, and Pam (Terry) Harrington of Aurora; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joe, in 2015; one infant son; three brothers; one sister; and one infant grandson.

