VIOLA GOERGEN

Woonsocket

By:
Published February 21, 2025, in Obituaries

Viola “Vi” Mae Goergen, 87, of Woonsocket, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket. 

Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, Feb. 17, at St. Wilfrid Catholic Church in Woonsocket. Burial followed at St. Wilfrid Catholic Cemetery. Visitation was Sunday, also at the church, with a prayer service. Arrangements were with Basham Funeral Service.

Viola “Vi” Mae was born in Mitchell, to Harold and Edna (Robbins) Smith on Nov. 28, 1937. The Smith family lived on a farm near Cuthbert, where Vi grew up.

She attended grade school from kindergarten through eighth grade in Cuthbert. She attended ninth through 12th grade in Woonsocket, where she graduated. After high school, she attended the National School of Business in Rapid City, where she achieved a secretarial degree. During college, Vi worked at the Bean Bag Grocery Store in Rapid City. After returning to Woonsocket, she worked at Van Dykes, Prairie View Health Care, and Karen’s Kitchen.   

She was united in marriage to Donald Houghton on Aug. 25, 1956, at the Methodist Church in Woonsocket. They were blessed with two children, Sandy and Doug.

Donald passed away in April of 1958. Vi married Leo Goergen on Nov. 9, 1960. Vi and Leo were blessed with four children, Lee, Kathy, Gary, and Brian.  

Vi loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a life-long fan of the New York Yankees and an avid watcher of game shows on TV.

She is survived by her children, Sandy (Kevin) Hahn of Wakonda, Doug (Elizabeth) Houghton of Dover, Fla., Rayna Goergen of Woonsocket, Kathy (Pete) McWhorter of Woonsocket, Gary (Julie) Goergen of Omaha, Neb., Brian (Chantelle) Goergen of Alexandria; one sister, Karen (Jim) Mattke of Huron; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.  

Vi was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Houghton; husband, Leo Goergen; son, Lee Goergen; great-grandson, Rory Goergen; her sisters, Helen Linke and spouse Lloyd, Eileen Linke and spouse Harold, Ruth Gaetze and spouse Ivan; brother, Wayne Smith and spouse Ila; and several nieces and nephews.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    February 2025
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    January 26, 2025 January 27, 2025 January 28, 2025 January 29, 2025 January 30, 2025 January 31, 2025 February 1, 2025
    February 2, 2025 February 3, 2025 February 4, 2025 February 5, 2025 February 6, 2025 February 7, 2025 February 8, 2025
    February 9, 2025 February 10, 2025 February 11, 2025 February 12, 2025 February 13, 2025 February 14, 2025 February 15, 2025
    February 16, 2025 February 17, 2025 February 18, 2025 February 19, 2025 February 20, 2025 February 21, 2025 February 22, 2025
    February 23, 2025 February 24, 2025 February 25, 2025 February 26, 2025 February 27, 2025 February 28, 2025 March 1, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 