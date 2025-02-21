By: admin

Published February 21, 2025, in Obituaries

Viola “Vi” Mae Goergen, 87, of Woonsocket, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket.

Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, Feb. 17, at St. Wilfrid Catholic Church in Woonsocket. Burial followed at St. Wilfrid Catholic Cemetery. Visitation was Sunday, also at the church, with a prayer service. Arrangements were with Basham Funeral Service.

Viola “Vi” Mae was born in Mitchell, to Harold and Edna (Robbins) Smith on Nov. 28, 1937. The Smith family lived on a farm near Cuthbert, where Vi grew up.

She attended grade school from kindergarten through eighth grade in Cuthbert. She attended ninth through 12th grade in Woonsocket, where she graduated. After high school, she attended the National School of Business in Rapid City, where she achieved a secretarial degree. During college, Vi worked at the Bean Bag Grocery Store in Rapid City. After returning to Woonsocket, she worked at Van Dykes, Prairie View Health Care, and Karen’s Kitchen.

She was united in marriage to Donald Houghton on Aug. 25, 1956, at the Methodist Church in Woonsocket. They were blessed with two children, Sandy and Doug.

Donald passed away in April of 1958. Vi married Leo Goergen on Nov. 9, 1960. Vi and Leo were blessed with four children, Lee, Kathy, Gary, and Brian.

Vi loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a life-long fan of the New York Yankees and an avid watcher of game shows on TV.

She is survived by her children, Sandy (Kevin) Hahn of Wakonda, Doug (Elizabeth) Houghton of Dover, Fla., Rayna Goergen of Woonsocket, Kathy (Pete) McWhorter of Woonsocket, Gary (Julie) Goergen of Omaha, Neb., Brian (Chantelle) Goergen of Alexandria; one sister, Karen (Jim) Mattke of Huron; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Vi was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Houghton; husband, Leo Goergen; son, Lee Goergen; great-grandson, Rory Goergen; her sisters, Helen Linke and spouse Lloyd, Eileen Linke and spouse Harold, Ruth Gaetze and spouse Ivan; brother, Wayne Smith and spouse Ila; and several nieces and nephews.